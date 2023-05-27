WWE Confirms All Fatal 4-Way Tag Teams Set For WWE Raw May 29, 2023 To Crown New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions!

WWE reports.

Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan were forced to relinquish the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles due to an injury to Morgan, and now a Fatal 4-Way Match will decide the new champions.

Rodriguez will team with Shotzi to attempt to reclaim the titles she never lost, but standing in her way are three incredible teams.

Damage CTRL’s Bayley & IYO SKY are hungry to bring the gold back to their group, while Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler have been after the tag titles for months, even attacking the former champions at every opportunity. The final team, Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green, finally look to back up their weeks’ worth of smack talk.

Which team will stand tall and become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions? Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7C on USA to find out!