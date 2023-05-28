Marvel Comics & Daredevil & Echo #1 Spoilers: Story Begins 188 Years Ago, But Who Is The Surprise Modern Age Villain?!

Marvel Comics and Daredevil and Echo #1 Spoilers follows.

Story Begins 188 Years Ago, But Who Is The Surprise Modern Age Villain?!

What To Expect.

DAREDEVIL & ECHO #1 (OF 4)

TABOO & B. EARL (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG • VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

SOMETHING STIRS BENEATH HELL’S KITCHEN! For months, the bloodthirsty and demonic DEMOGOBLIN has been kidnapping children for reasons unknown. IN THIS SERIES, Daredevil and Echo discover why – as Demogoblin works to wake an ancient and powerful evil deep within the bowels of the city. Reunited at last with Echo, herself fresh from a brief time as the host of the Phoenix force, it falls to DAREDEVIL to stop Demagoblin and save not only the children, but everyone in New York! 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Daredevil and Echo #1 Spoilers.

The opening part of the story begins in 1835 with Matt Murdock aka Daredevil’s ancestor Tommy Murdock.

He’s confronted by an impaled and dead or dying boy.

Trying to save the boy they go elsewhere.

It is there that we meet Maya Lopez’s aka Echo’s ancestor Soena’Hane’e aka Creeping Death who wants to help them.

In modern day, Daredevil confronts Echo.

A loved one of Echo’s has been killed by the serial killer dubbed the Pound of Flesh killer.

They’re attacked by a young girl with super-powers.

They calm her down and learn she’s deaf.

She needs their help and they seemingly can use hers.

The 1835 and 2023 storylines converge on a New York City church.

In modern times, that means Daredevil and Echo are confront by Spider-Man villain the Demagoblin.

Considering the solicitation notes Demogoblin, the Demagoblin’s predecessor, and Marvel has not updated their website, I wonder if the Demogoblin is the ancient evil we’ll see in 1835?