Marvel Comics & Daredevil & Echo #1 Spoilers: Story Begins 188 Years Ago, But Who Is The Surprise Modern Age Villain?!

John Babos

Spoilers, Top Story

Marvel Comics and Daredevil and Echo #1 Spoilers follows.

Daredevil & Echo logo

Story Begins 188 Years Ago, But Who Is The Surprise Modern Age Villain?!

What To Expect.

Daredevil & Echo #1 spoilers 0-1 Phil Noto

DAREDEVIL & ECHO #1 (OF 4)
TABOO & B. EARL (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)
VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG • VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY
MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI
SOMETHING STIRS BENEATH HELL’S KITCHEN!

For months, the bloodthirsty and demonic DEMOGOBLIN has been kidnapping children for reasons unknown. IN THIS SERIES, Daredevil and Echo discover why – as Demogoblin works to wake an ancient and powerful evil deep within the bowels of the city. Reunited at last with Echo, herself fresh from a brief time as the host of the Phoenix force, it falls to DAREDEVIL to stop Demagoblin and save not only the children, but everyone in New York!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Daredevil & Echo #1 spoilers 0-2 Stefano Caselli Daredevil & Echo #1 spoilers 0-3 Declan Shalvey with Demagoblin Daredevil & Echo #1 spoilers 0-4 Jim Cheung

Daredevil and Echo #1 Spoilers.

The opening part of the story begins in 1835 with Matt Murdock aka Daredevil’s ancestor Tommy Murdock.

Daredevil & Echo #1 spoilers 2 1835

He’s confronted by an impaled and dead or dying boy.

Daredevil & Echo #1 spoilers 3 1835

Trying to save the boy they go elsewhere.

Daredevil & Echo #1 spoilers 4 1835

It is there that we meet Maya Lopez’s aka Echo’s ancestor Soena’Hane’e aka Creeping Death who wants to help them.

Daredevil & Echo #1 spoilers 5 1835

In modern day, Daredevil confronts Echo.

Daredevil & Echo #1 spoilers 6

A loved one of Echo’s has been killed by the serial killer dubbed the Pound of Flesh killer.

Daredevil & Echo #1 spoilers 7

They’re attacked by a young girl with super-powers.

Daredevil & Echo #1 spoilers 8

They calm her down and learn she’s deaf.

Daredevil & Echo #1 spoilers 9

She needs their help and they seemingly can use hers.

Daredevil & Echo #1 spoilers 21 1835 & 2023

The 1835 and 2023 storylines converge on a New York City church.

Daredevil & Echo #1 spoilers 24 1835 & 2023

In modern times, that means Daredevil and Echo are confront by Spider-Man villain the Demagoblin.

Daredevil & Echo #1 spoilers 25 1835 & 2023 Demagoblin

Considering the solicitation notes Demogoblin, the Demagoblin’s predecessor, and Marvel has not updated their website, I wonder if the Demogoblin is the ancient evil we’ll see in 1835?

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Spoilers Top Story
Kevin-e1652059495483

Brother Canada 10 Winner Kevin Jacobs

X-Men-Red-2-spoilers-0-banner-Vulcan-e1653740428143

Marvel Comics & X-Men Red #2 Spoilers & Review: X-Men Red Is NOT The X-Men Team You Thought It Was?!

Knight Terrors #1 0 banner Jason Fabok with Superman Batman Wonder Woman DC Trinity

DC Comics July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees DC Confirm Knight Terrors Event For Dawn Of DC At ComicsPro!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse