WWE Night Of Champions 2023 Spoilers Sees 2 Of 5 New Champions Crowned!

The full card for the event included five championship matches.

Two new champs were crowned at WWE Night of Champions 2023 as reported by the WWE.

Seth “Freakin” Rollins def. AJ Styles to win the World Heavyweight Championship

With electricity pulsating throughout the Jeddah Superdome, the stage was set for WWE to crown its first World Heavyweight Champion since 2013, as Seth “Freakin” Rollins and AJ Styles renewed their legendary rivalry.

Styles took it to Rollins early, delivering a brutal suplex into the turnbuckle. Styles followed up with a spellbinding reverse DDT, but Rollins kicked out at two.

Styles looked to target the neck of Rollins, hitting a superb modified neckbreaker that left The Visionary reeling. Styles went for a huge Styles Clash from the second rope, but The Architect countered by hurling Styles across the ring with a hurricanrana.

Rollins fired back by hitting Styles with a top-rope reverse suplex followed by a reverse DDT that left Styles in shambles.

In a test of will, The Phenomenal One hit an other-worldly suplex on Rollins straight onto the ring apron. After Styles tried to end the match with the Phenomenal Forearm, The Visionary countered, then flew through the ropes to hit a dive to the outside.

Unfortunately for Rollins, The Visionary’s knee was tweaked on the landing, and Styles immediately targeted it by locking in the Calf Crusher.

In a blistering back-and-forth, Rollins evaded the first Pele Kick, but Styles connected with the second and shocked the WWE Universe by landing a Pedigree on Rollins for a long two-count.

Rollins again countered the Phenomenal Forearm with a huge superkick. But as Rollins was about to go for the Stomp, his knee buckled, allowing Styles to lock on another Calf Crusher.

Rollins fought through the pain, escaping to hit a Pedigree followed by the Stomp to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.