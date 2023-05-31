DC Comics & Power Girl Special #1 Spoilers & Review: Setting Up & Teasing Dawn Of DC’s Fire & Ice: Welcome To Smallville Series!

DC Comics and Power Girl Special #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

Setting Up and Teasing Dawn Of DC’s Fire and Ice: Welcome To Smallville Series!

What To Expect.

POWER GIRL SPECIAL #1

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art and cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

Variant covers by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU and AMANDA CONNER

1:25 cover by TULA LOTAY

1:50 cover by TAJ TENFOLD

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/30/23 Power Girl takes center stage! With new powers and a new mission, Power Girl faces a challenge unlike any she’s experienced before in this shocking one-shot rising from the events of Lazarus Planet and Action Comics! With Omen’s guidance, Power Girl now strives to battle the demons—literal and figurative—lurking within the minds of some of the greatest superheroes in the DC Universe! But the nefarious Johnny Sorrow has been searching for a connection to Earth-0, and the superheroines’ work may unwittingly give him the means to make their world his personal stage! Can Power Girl and her estranged Super-Family bring down the curtain on Sorrow’s evil plans? And at what cost?

There’s more to this one-shot as reported earlier.

Power Girl Special #1 also features a 10-page backup story about Fire and Ice, written by Joanne Starer (The Gimmick, Sirens of the City), and illustrated by artist Natacha Bustos (Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur, Miles Morales: Spider-Man) and colorist Tamra Bonvillain (Wonder Woman, Batman/Superman: World’s Finest), and lettered by GLAAD-award winning letterer Ariana Maher. In the introductory tale, Fire and Ice respond to a natural disaster in Baltimore, debating whether to involve Ice’s old flame Guy Gardner. When Guy causes some major drama at the scene, Superman gets involved to stop the fight.

In addition to the variant cover and solicitation above the title has a few more variant covers below.

Plus the main cover.

Power Girl Special #1 Featuring Fire and Ice Spoilers and Review.

The story opens with on-again and off-again boyfriend to Ice the Green Lantern Guy Gardner and her BFF Fire getting into a disagreement over GL’s handling of the current challenge they face that put Ice in danger though temporarily.

Fire was upset with Guy’s perceived recklessness while Guy assured her he would never hurt Ice.

Well, the melee gets some attention causing Guy to leave when the threat was neutralized, but that left Fire and Ice as bickering besties.

This situation gets the attention of Superman who as an idea on what can help Fire and Ice reconnect as friends.

He suggest they head to his family farm in Smallville for a vacation of self-care which sets up their upcoming limited series beginning in September 2023 titled Fire and Ice: Welcome to Smallville #1 (1 of 6).

The Pulse.

While I am ready to see Fire and Ice star in their own limited series, the story by the creative team of the new series in this one-shot back-up story, sets the tone as more campy or humorous in the vein of the Justice League International in its heyday. I suspect that is why art style chosen is of a whimsical nature as well. I’m all for the diversity of stories in the comics medium and at DC. While this story and the upcoming limited series may not be everyone’s cup of tea, it will scratch an itch for an action-comedy genre that is not as prevalent at DC Comics, and even across the medium, as it was over 30 years ago. 7 out of 10.