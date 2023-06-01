BMF (Black Mafia Family) Season 2 hits Digital in July

Digital Street Date: 7/24/23

Digital SRP: $14.99



PROGRAM DESCRIPTION

The Flenorys continue their rise to the top of the criminal underworld when the electrifying “BMF (Black Mafia Family)” Season 2 arrives on digital July 24 from Lionsgate. Starring Da’Vinchi and Demetrius Flenory Jr., “Big Meech” Flenory’s actual son, the Flenorys prove that even in the dangerous world of organized crime, family is both their greatest strength and their most dangerous weakness. “BMF (Black Mafia Family)” Season 2 will be available on digital for the suggested retail price of $14.99



OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

BMF returns for a second hit season and dramatizes the inspiring true story of two brothers: Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late ’80s and gave birth to Black Mafia Family, one of the most influential crime families in the country. As the season unfolds, the streets implode and the brothers risk losing everything. Determined to beat the odds and achieve their American Dream, the brothers strategically execute a new vision. Yet little do they know that their new beginnings will also be plagued with new obstacles.



CAST

Demetrius Flenory Jr. Taurus, TV’s “Euphoria”

Da’Vinchi The Way Back, TV’s “All American,” “Grown-ish,” and “The Boys”

Michole Briana White Malignant, Lila & Eve, Songbird

Myles Truitt Kin, TV’s “Stranger Things” and “Queen Sugar”

Alani “La La” Anthony TV’s “Power,” You People, Think Like a Man

Kelly Hu TV’s “Arrow” and “The Orville,” The Scorpion King

Steve Harris The First Purge, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, TV’s “The Practice”

Russell Hornsby TV’s “Mike,” “Grimm,” and “Get Rich or Die Tryin’,” Fences, Creed II





PROGRAM INFORMATION

Year of Production: 2023

Title Copyright: Black Mafia Family © 2023 Starz Entertainment, LLC. Artwork & Supplementary Materials © 2023 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Type: New Release

Rating: TV-MA

Genre: Drama

Close Captioned: Yes

Subtitles: None

Episodes: 10

Run Time: Approx. 8 Hrs., 50 Mins.

Format: 16×9 (1.78:1) Presentation

Audio: English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby Audio