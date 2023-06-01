BMF (Black Mafia Family) Season 2 hits Digital in July

The whole point of a business is to keep growing. New markets must be established. Fresh product lines to attract new customers and keep longtime customers from becoming complacent. BMF (Black Mafia Family) is all about expanding during Season 2. The series is based on the true story of Flenory brothers who began dealing in Detroit in 1985 and quickly went nationwide. Season two has them stretching out their territory and all the troubles that comes from entering new markets. BMF (Black Mafia Family) Season 2 is coming out on Digital in July. Here’s the press release from Lionsgate with all the details:
|Digital Street Date: 7/24/23
Digital SRP: $14.99
PROGRAM DESCRIPTION
The Flenorys continue their rise to the top of the criminal underworld when the electrifying “BMF (Black Mafia Family)” Season 2 arrives on digital July 24 from Lionsgate. Starring Da’Vinchi and Demetrius Flenory Jr., “Big Meech” Flenory’s actual son, the Flenorys prove that even in the dangerous world of organized crime, family is both their greatest strength and their most dangerous weakness. “BMF (Black Mafia Family)” Season 2 will be available on digital for the suggested retail price of $14.99
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS
BMF returns for a second hit season and dramatizes the inspiring true story of two brothers: Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late ’80s and gave birth to Black Mafia Family, one of the most influential crime families in the country. As the season unfolds, the streets implode and the brothers risk losing everything. Determined to beat the odds and achieve their American Dream, the brothers strategically execute a new vision. Yet little do they know that their new beginnings will also be plagued with new obstacles.
CAST
Demetrius Flenory Jr. Taurus, TV’s “Euphoria”
Da’Vinchi The Way Back, TV’s “All American,” “Grown-ish,” and “The Boys”
Michole Briana White Malignant, Lila & Eve, Songbird
Myles Truitt Kin, TV’s “Stranger Things” and “Queen Sugar”
Alani “La La” Anthony TV’s “Power,” You People, Think Like a Man
Kelly Hu TV’s “Arrow” and “The Orville,” The Scorpion King
Steve Harris The First Purge, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, TV’s “The Practice”
Russell Hornsby TV’s “Mike,” “Grimm,” and “Get Rich or Die Tryin’,” Fences, Creed II
PROGRAM INFORMATION
Year of Production: 2023
Title Copyright: Black Mafia Family © 2023 Starz Entertainment, LLC. Artwork & Supplementary Materials © 2023 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Type: New Release
Rating: TV-MA
Genre: Drama
Close Captioned: Yes
Subtitles: None
Episodes: 10
Run Time: Approx. 8 Hrs., 50 Mins.
Format: 16×9 (1.78:1) Presentation
Audio: English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby Audio