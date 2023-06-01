Shaw Brothers Classics, Vol. 2 arrives in August

Shaw Brothers Classics, Vol. 1 is slated for release on June 13 and Shout! Factory isn’t keeping us in suspense about Shaw Brothers Classics, Vol. 2. The second installment of 12 classics from the Hong Kong movie studio is slated to arrive on August 15. The selection includes plenty of Wuxia films including the deadly Flying Guillotine. There are more films top billing Cheng Pei-pei’s after her sensational role in Come Drink With Me. While there’s not a full press release here’s a list of the twelve titles, the box cover and pre-order link:

LADY OF STEEL (1970) with Cheng Pei-pei.

BROTHERS FIVE (1970) with Cheng Pei-pei.

THE CRIMSON CHARM (1970) with Ivy Ling Po and James Tien.

THE SHADOW WHIP (1970) with Cheng Pei-pei.

THE DELIGHTFUL FOREST (1972) with Ti Lung.

THE DEVIL’S MIRROR (1972) with Lau Dan and Shu Pei-pei.

MAN OF IRON (1972) with Chen Kuan-tai.

THE WATER MARGIN (1972) with David Chiang, Chen Kuan-tai and Ti Lung.

THE BRIDE FROM HELL (1972) with Margaret Hsing Hui.

HEROES TWO (1974) with Alexander Fu Sheng.

THE FLYING GUILLOTINE (1975) with Chen Kuan-tai and The Flying Guillotine.

THE DRAGON MISSLE (1976) with Lo Lieh and a boomerang with blades.

Shaw Brothers Classics, Vol. 2 + Exclusive Poster | Shout! Factory (shoutfactory.com)