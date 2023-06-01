Shaw Brothers Classics, Vol. 2 arrives in August

Joe Corey

Disc Announcements

Shaw Brothers Classics, Vol. 1 is slated for release on June 13 and Shout! Factory isn’t keeping us in suspense about Shaw Brothers Classics, Vol. 2. The second installment of 12 classics from the Hong Kong movie studio is slated to arrive on August 15. The selection includes plenty of Wuxia films including the deadly Flying Guillotine. There are more films top billing Cheng Pei-pei’s after her sensational role in Come Drink With Me. While there’s not a full press release here’s a list of the twelve titles, the box cover and pre-order link:

LADY OF STEEL (1970) with Cheng Pei-pei.

BROTHERS FIVE (1970) with Cheng Pei-pei.

THE CRIMSON CHARM (1970) with Ivy Ling Po and James Tien.

THE SHADOW WHIP (1970) with Cheng Pei-pei.

THE DELIGHTFUL FOREST (1972) with Ti Lung.

THE DEVIL’S MIRROR (1972) with Lau Dan and Shu Pei-pei.

MAN OF IRON (1972) with Chen Kuan-tai.

THE WATER MARGIN (1972) with David Chiang, Chen Kuan-tai and Ti Lung.

THE BRIDE FROM HELL (1972) with Margaret Hsing Hui.

HEROES TWO (1974) with Alexander Fu Sheng.

THE FLYING GUILLOTINE (1975) with Chen Kuan-tai and The Flying Guillotine.

THE DRAGON MISSLE (1976) with Lo Lieh and a boomerang with blades.

Shaw Brothers Classics, Vol. 2 + Exclusive Poster | Shout! Factory (shoutfactory.com)

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Disc Announcements
88-Films-logo-banner-e1634422001900

Shaw Brother’s Monkey Kung Fu & Shaolin Mantis kick up March

In The Company of Wolves banner

The Company of Wolves feasts on Blu-ray in November

Species-banner-e1655907285451

Species: Collector’s Edition Emerges Onto 4K UHD In July

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse