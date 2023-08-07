Joe Strummer: The Future is Unwritten is free on August 21 from Shout! TV

Growing up in a Southern city, punk rock was something you only heard about and never actually heard in the late ’70s. Rock radio stations didn’t play it. The newspapers didn’t mention the music except in a “hide your children” articles. Eventually the bands snuck into the consciousness of remote youth such as me. One of the first to enter my life was The Clash. They were billed as the only band that mattered and they did. They weren’t to be played quietly so to not scare your parents. You wanted everyone in the house to know you’d finally been loaned a copy of London Calling. Joe Strummer wasn’t meant to be hidden pleasure. When MTV arrived, The Clash became stars with Joe Strummer wanting to “Rock The Casbah.” After the band broke up, Joe Strummer went on to a solo career. He also was great in Alex Cox’s Straight To Hell. He proved to be a force until his death in 2002 at the early age of 50. To celebrate Joe Strummer’s birthday, Shout! TV is airing Joe Strummer: The Future is Unwritten. The documentary covers his life, music and adventures. It was directed by Julien Temple who had previously worked with the Sex Pistols on The Great Rock ‘N’ Roll Swindle and The Filth and the Fury and made Absolute Beginners and Earth Girls Are Easy during the ’80s. Joe Strummer: The Future is Unwritten really gets into the musician and activist. This is a great way to get a grasp of his life. Now you can see the documentary on Monday August 21 at 8 p.m. (east coast time) vis Shout! TV. Here’s the press release from Shout! TV with all the details on how you can watch the documentary for free (I prefer the Shout! TV channel on PlutoTV):
LOS ANGELES – August 7, 2023 – Shout! TV proudly presents Joe Strummer: The Future is Unwritten, an exclusive streaming event of the award-winning documentary, celebrating the birthday of The Clash frontman Joe Strummer. Directed by Strummer’s close friend and rock documentarian Julien Temple, the film paints a candid picture of Strummer’s life and legacy. The documentary will stream on August 21st at 8pm EST / 5pm PST, with an encore presentation directly following, only on Shout! TV.
Joe Strummer: The Future is Unwritten chronicles Strummer’s career including his role as lead singer and songwriter for the Clash, the 101ers, the Mescaleros and beyond. The film includes archival footage, previously unseen Strummer interviews, and conversations with friends and collaborators including Bono, Flea, Mick Jones, Martin Scorcese and more.
The feature film will air on Shout! TV on August 21st at 8pm EST / 5pm PST, with an encore presentation directly following the stream. The stream can be viewed on Shout! TV; as well as the Shout! TV app on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android; and the following digital streaming platforms – Amazon Freevee, Amazon Prime Channels, Local Now, Plex, Pluto TV, Redbox, The Roku Channel, Roku Premium Subscriptions, Samsung TV Plus, Sling TV, STIRR, Streamium, TCL, Tubi, Twitch, and XUMO.
