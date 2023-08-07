Joe Strummer: The Future is Unwritten is free on August 21 from Shout! TV

Growing up in a Southern city, punk rock was something you only heard about and never actually heard in the late ’70s. Rock radio stations didn’t play it. The newspapers didn’t mention the music except in a “hide your children” articles. Eventually the bands snuck into the consciousness of remote youth such as me. One of the first to enter my life was The Clash. They were billed as the only band that mattered and they did. They weren’t to be played quietly so to not scare your parents. You wanted everyone in the house to know you’d finally been loaned a copy of London Calling. Joe Strummer wasn’t meant to be hidden pleasure. When MTV arrived, The Clash became stars with Joe Strummer wanting to “Rock The Casbah.” After the band broke up, Joe Strummer went on to a solo career. He also was great in Alex Cox’s Straight To Hell. He proved to be a force until his death in 2002 at the early age of 50. To celebrate Joe Strummer’s birthday, Shout! TV is airing Joe Strummer: The Future is Unwritten. The documentary covers his life, music and adventures. It was directed by Julien Temple who had previously worked with the Sex Pistols on The Great Rock ‘N’ Roll Swindle and The Filth and the Fury and made Absolute Beginners and Earth Girls Are Easy during the ’80s. Joe Strummer: The Future is Unwritten really gets into the musician and activist. This is a great way to get a grasp of his life. Now you can see the documentary on Monday August 21 at 8 p.m. (east coast time) vis Shout! TV. Here’s the press release from Shout! TV with all the details on how you can watch the documentary for free (I prefer the Shout! TV channel on PlutoTV):

