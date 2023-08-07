Rabblecast 617 – Oppenheimer and Barbie Reviews, We Say Farewell to Paul Reubens

We did it, we fulfilled the meme dubbed, #Barbenheimer. Doug caught a viewing of, Oppenheimer and gives us his thoughts on one of the most anticipated films of this summer. Hernandez went in for, Barbie and reacts to one of the most unexpected films of this summer.

We also take a look back at the work of one, Mr. Paul Reubens aka Pee-Wee Herman. The actor and comedian was known for, The Pee-Wee Herman Show, Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure and many other projects.

