PODCAST

Rabblecast 617 – Oppenheimer and Barbie Reviews, We Say Farewell to Paul Reubens

We did it, we fulfilled the meme dubbed, #Barbenheimer. Doug caught a viewing of, Oppenheimer and gives us his thoughts on one of the most anticipated films of this summer. Hernandez went in for, Barbie and reacts to one of the most unexpected films of this summer.

We also take a look back at the work of one, Mr. Paul Reubens aka Pee-Wee Herman. The actor and comedian was known for, The Pee-Wee Herman Show, Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure and many other projects.

We are The Rabblecast!

@Rabblecast on Twitter

Rabblecast page on Facebook

Rabblecast channel on Youtube

Rabblecast@gmail.com to send in stories, pictures, thoughts, etc.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About Erik Hernandez

More from this author

NEVER MISS AN EPISODE, SUBSCRIBE TODAY.

Apple Spotify Stitcher Google Play

Keep Listening

[wp_show_posts id="5398873"]

[wp_show_posts id="5398877"]

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse