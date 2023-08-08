DVD Review: Sesame Street – Abby & Elmo’s Amazing Adventures

Every day can be an adventure for a small kid. As a parent, you learn fast that your mundane routines can be fascinating to a toddler discovering the world around them. The simple act of figuring out where the TV remote control vanished turns into a pirate searching for a lost treasure to your child. A walk down the block is a jungle safari. A visit into the basement to find the snow shovel is spookiest thing ever. Sesame Street – Abby & Elmo’s Amazing Adventures has the two furry friends head out to space, thrill to the circus and the explore the mysteries of their own neighborhood.

Jennifer Goodwin (Big Love) hangs out with Abby to discuss imagining adventures except one of their dreams turns real with a special guest. Abby’s Amazing Adventures is an animate short where she goes looking for dinosaur bones and fossils in the desert. Abby and Elmo in go on Comic Book Adventures after finding a box of old graphic novels including Karate Geckos from Space. Abby hits the trail with her new friend Rudy on Hike Pirates. There’s an important lesson on not putting too much stuff in your backpack. Elmo, Abby and Cookie Monster pretend to be going into space on Astro Team Alpha. This was made during the lockdown era since the Muppets are communicating through a video messenger. Sesame Circus has Big Bird singing to introduce the Big Top in the neighborhood. Grover thrills us all as the Great Noseinni. Abby’s Adventures also goes to the circus in an animated visit. Oscar the Grouch gets into his Spring Dusting in the Treasure of Yucky Mama. He shows off an old CRT TV and a busted record player. They find the map to the Treasure of Yucky Mama that’s 50 years old. What could his ancestor have left hidden in the neighborhood? We learn the laundromat was once the fix-it shop. This is the perfect adventure for when grandparents are around and can remember how the street once was back in 1969.

Sesame Street – Abby & Elmo’s Amazing Adventures is great for kids who want to get excited about visiting new places and completing thrilling tasks. You might have to let them know that you can’t take them to the International Space Station. But they can imagine the fun of floating in orbit. Abby and Elmo remind them that there’s quite a bit of fun whether you’re on Sesame Street or your own street.

The video is 1.78:1 anamorphic. The video image lets you see the joyful Muppet fur. The audio is Dolby Digital 2.0. You’ll hear Elmo and Abby clearly on their various adventures. The subtitles are in English and Spanish.

Elmo and Friends: Tales of Adventure (53:53) is an Indiana Jones adventure that has Telly helping Minnesota Mel. There is also Elmo’s Amazing Alphabet Race. This was part of a DVD that came out in 2008.

Shout! Kids present Sesame Street – Abby & Elmo’s Amazing Adventures. Starring Elmo, Abby, Cookie Monster, Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Mraz. Running Time: 99 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: August 15, 2023