DC Comics & Batman Incorporated #11 Spoilers: Latest Joker Inc. Issue Confirms Status Of Batman Inc. Series! Cancelled Or Continuing?

DC Comics and Batman Incorporated #11 Spoilers follows.

Latest Joker Inc. Issue Confirms Status Of Batman Inc. Series!

Cancelled Or Continuing?

What To Expect.

BATMAN INCORPORATED #11

Written by ED BRISSON

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant cover by MICHELE BANDINI

1:25 variant cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

Ghost-Maker and Batman Incorporated continue to battle among themselves while trying to take down the global threat of Joker Incorporated. Raven Red faces off against Dusty Bronco, the man who shot his father. How far is he willing to go for revenge? Bat-Man of China makes a surprising about-face in order to protect his sister, Alpaca, from the wrath of Ghost-Maker. Gray Wolf and Knight may hold the key to stopping Joker Incorporated…or have they just played right into Joker’s sinister plans?

Batman Incorporated Fate

We noted that there were no Batman Incorporated or WildC.A.T.s issues as part of DC Comics October 2023 solicitations spoilers. It was quickly confirmed that WildC.A.T.s was returning and that Stormwatch wouldn’t likely get its own series, but no word on Batman Incorporated’s fate until today’s Batman Incorporated #11.

Batman Incorporated #11 Spoilers.

While the main cover makes it clear that Batman Inc. is ending so does the last page cliffhanger.

Instead of the usual “To Be Continued” it ends with the ominous “To Be Concluded”.

Batman Incorporated #12 Solicitation.

The equally ominous solicitation with main cover and variant covers for the presumed final issue of Batman Inc. is below.

BATMAN INCORPORATED #12

Written by ED BRISSON

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant cover by MICHELE BANDINI

1:25 variant cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/12/23

Batman Incorporated no more? As the Joker Incorporated storyline comes to its bloody conclusion, Batman Incorporated is left divided. They’ve crossed lines they swore they never would in the name of protecting the innocent. Now they’re left to cope with the fallout. They may have won the battle, but did Joker win the war?

Looks like the end is nigh for Batman Incorporated Volume 3.