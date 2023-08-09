NXT August 8, 2023 Spoilers Sees 1 Of 2 New Champions Crowned!

The NXT episode advertised the following matches of which two are considered championship matches.

In only one such match did the championship change hands as reported by WWE.

…Tyler Bate def. Noam Dar Noam Dar is once again cupless as Tyler Bate defeated him and took what the Meta-Four called the rightful NXT Heritage, despite the fact that Nathan Frazer is the true champion. After a scoreless first period, Bate took the first fall by hitting a Tyler Driver 97, much to the shock of the rest of the Meta-Four. The third period ended without a fall, but a knee bar from Dar in the 4th tied it up at one apiece. The fifth and final round went to Bate as The Big Strong Boi as he masterfully countered Dar’s knee bar, rolled him up, and stole the cup from right under his nose…

Congrats to the new champ with full NXT results here.