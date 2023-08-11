DVD Review: Mavka: The Forest Song

Animated Feature Films can take a lot of time to produce. The world can change drastically from announcing a beloved child’s story is being adapted to the screen and the premiere. Such was the case back in 2016 when Ukraine’s Animagrad Animation Studio let it be known they were bringing Lesya Ukrainka’s The Forest Song play to big screen. Little did the producers know all they’d have to deal with two massive events beyond the usual thousands of little problems that crop up. First in 2020, they’d have to change their working environment to deal with COVID. But then they had deal with Putin using Russia’s military to attack and invade their country. It’s hard to work when missiles are flying into your city. The animators were able to overcome all these nightmares and release a film. Even though Mavka: The Forest Song started production all those years ago as an adaptation of an iconic play, now this is a film that resonates with their present situation of Ukraine.

A long time ago a sawmill owner went deep into the enchanted woods so that he arrived in the forbidden mountain. He was on a quest to find a cure for his daughter’s illness. Lesh, the guardian of the forest take pity on him and treats him to a drop from the Tree of Life to cure his child. How does he repay Lesh for this ultimate kindness? By forming the nearby villagers into an army with the intent of getting control of the Tree of Life. Lesh put down this attack and shuts the enchanted forest off from the world. Fast forward several years and a musician named Lukas wants to find a cure for his ailing Uncle Leo. He’s told of a medicine, but he doesn’t have enough money to buy it. He has heard stories of the Tree of Life and goes to search for the Enchanted Forest. When he stumbles upon the forbidden land, he’s not well received by Mavka, a virtuous nymph. However her opinion of him changes when she hears him lay a sopilka (a version of the flute). She grows attached to the human and he becomes quite fond of her. When she is called to the Tree of Life by Lesh, Mavka disguises Lukas. During the meeting, she gets a serious promotion, but the celebration doesn’t last long since Lukas gets sniffed out. He escapes, but not before Mavka gives him the lifesaving drop for his Uncle. When she finds he left his spoilka behind, she attempts to sneak into the human world to return the music and see him one more time. Things don’t go smoothly during their reunion since there are people in town who want to use the Tree of Life for other purposes.

Mavka: The Forest Song is timely since this is a film from the Ukraine about a land being invaded. But it’s not a political tale of what’s gone happened over the last year. This is a movie aimed at young adults with Mavka and Lukas existing in two different realms, but drawn together. Who doesn’t want to see them work out their differences and battle the villains of the Village? The movie is beautifully animated with creatively designed woodland creatures. The faces on the Mavka and Lukas express their emotions as they cross over. The folk music in the soundtrack adds to the experience. Mavka: The Forest Song is a sweet film that was created under troubling times.

The Video is 2.35:1 anamorphic. The CGI animation looks excellent. They put a lot of detail into the forest scenes. The Audio has the English Track in 5.1 Dolby Digital and 2.0 Dolby Digital. There’s also a French version that’s in 5.1 Dolby Digital and 2.0 Dolby Digital. The subtitles for the movie are in English.

Early Work In Progress Video (6:51) shows off background drawings and character development. Director Oleksandra Ruban discusses the choices they were making to tell the story in animation.

Work In Progress Video (9:22) has more scenes from the film. The crew discuss how long it has taken them to bring this story to the screen.

The Expedition to Polissya with WWF-Ukraine (4:44) is the field trip the animators took to see the natural beauty of the area they’d paint onto the screen. There’s talk of water nymphs.

Mavka & Ivan Honchar Museum Cooperation (2:03) has the creative crew check out ancient items and learn about the music of the era. They explore patterns on clothes and pottery.

Mavka & Kateryna Kukhar Collaboration (3:42) has the dancer excited that her favorite character is coming to the screen. She’s even more excited that she became the model for the character in shape and motion. What’s amazing is they can now do motion capture without gluing ping pong balls on her.

Premier Event (3:01) has the movie shown on the top of a seaside hotel. People dress up with forest wreaths on their heads.

Music Video (3:47) is the big song from the movie. They mix the singers with the animation. The song is in Ukrainian.

Trailers includes Mavka’s Spring Dance Special with Dakhabrakha (1:19), Teaser Trailer (2:05) and Trailer (1:32). The Dance Special trailer promises a release after their victory.

Shout! Kids present Mavka: The Forest Song. Directed by Oleh Malamuzh & Oleksandra Ruban. Screenplay by Yaroslav Voitseshek. Starring Natalka Denisenko, Artem Pyvovarov & Olena Kravets. Running Time: 99 minutes. Rating: Not Rated. Release Date: August 15, 2023.