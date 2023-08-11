Marvel Comics & Amazing Spider-Man #31 Spoilers: Milestone Amazing Spider-Man #925 Legacy Issue Sets Up 5 New Series!

Marvel Comics and Amazing Spider-Man #31 Spoilers follows.

Milestone Amazing Spider-Man #925 Legacy Issue Sets Up 5 New Series!

What To Expect.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31 (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #925 LEGACY NUMBERING)

ZEB WELLS, KAARE ANDREWS & MORE! (W)

JOHN ROMITA JR., PATRICK GLEASON, KAARE ANDREWS & MORE! (A)

VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG • NEGATIVE SPACE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER SPECIAL OVERSIZED ISSUE! – NYC VS. TOMBSTONE! Peter Parker is the best man, and Tombstone is walking the bride down the aisle! That’s right – Janice Lincoln and Randy Robertson are tying the knot, and there’s NO WAY all the crime bosses in NYC aren’t seeing this as an opportunity to off Tombstone. This story sets up our big Spider-Event of Zeb and Johnny’s second year on ASM, and that’s just the HALF of it! Also in this issue: bachelor/bachelorette parties, other ASM-story preludes, glimpses of some of the biggest unannounced Spider-projects and extra bonus awesomeness! 96 PGS./Rated T …$9.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

There’s even two versions of a few variant covers.

This issue also has second printings, coming to stores on September 6, 2023, all featuring Mary Jane Watson as Jackpot and two of which also come in two variations.

Amazing Spider-Man #925 and ASM #31 Spoilers.

Series #1 Teaser – Superior Spider-Man

The new Superior Spider-Man ongoing series launching in November 2023 is set-up.

It appears that the villain Dr. Otto Octavius will become the Superior Spider-Man again and leave his Doctor Octopus persona behind.

Series #2 Teaser – Jackpot

Mary Jane Watson may not have the kids she believed she did and she’s unhappy in her marriage.

She appears estranged from her husband and leaving with Felicia Hardy aka the Black Cat.

At Felicia’s instance she embraces her new super-powers and the costume she was given to become Jackpot for a limited series to come.

Series #3 Teaser – Spider-Woman

Spider-Woman is getting her own limited series launching in November 2023 and part of the Gang War event.

She seems to be searching for her presumably kidnapped child.

Series #4 Teaser – Spider-Boy

Bailey Briggs aka Spider-Boy has an ongoing series set to launch in November 2023.

The foils for the new series look rather eclectic.

Series #5 Teaser – Spider-Man: Reign 2

Spider-Man: Reign 2 limited series launches in 2024 and a five-page (5-page) preview teaser ended this milestone issue of ASM.

So…

