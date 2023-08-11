Marvel Comics & Amazing Spider-Man #31 Spoilers: Milestone Amazing Spider-Man #925 Legacy Issue Sets Up 5 New Series!

Marvel Comics and Amazing Spider-Man #31 Spoilers follows.

Milestone Amazing Spider-Man #925 Legacy Issue Sets Up 5 New Series!

What To Expect.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31 (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #925 LEGACY NUMBERING)
ZEB WELLS, KAARE ANDREWS & MORE! (W)
JOHN ROMITA JR., PATRICK GLEASON, KAARE ANDREWS & MORE! (A)
Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. • WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE
VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ
VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND
VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG • NEGATIVE SPACE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

SPECIAL OVERSIZED ISSUE! – NYC VS. TOMBSTONE!

Peter Parker is the best man, and Tombstone is walking the bride down the aisle!

That’s right – Janice Lincoln and Randy Robertson are tying the knot, and there’s NO WAY all the crime bosses in NYC aren’t seeing this as an opportunity to off Tombstone.

This story sets up our big Spider-Event of Zeb and Johnny’s second year on ASM, and that’s just the HALF of it!

Also in this issue: bachelor/bachelorette parties, other ASM-story preludes, glimpses of some of the biggest unannounced Spider-projects and extra bonus awesomeness!

96 PGS./Rated T …$9.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

There’s even two versions of a few variant covers.

This issue also has second printings, coming to stores on September 6, 2023, all featuring Mary Jane Watson as Jackpot and two of which also come in two variations.

Amazing Spider-Man #925 and ASM #31 Spoilers.

Series #1 Teaser – Superior Spider-Man

The new Superior Spider-Man ongoing series launching in November 2023 is set-up.

Amazing Spider-Man #31 spoilers 13 Superior Spider-Man & Doctor Octopus

It appears that the villain Dr. Otto Octavius will become the Superior Spider-Man again and leave his Doctor Octopus persona behind.

Amazing Spider-Man #31 spoilers 14 Superior Spider-Man & Doctor Octopus

Series #2 Teaser – Jackpot

Mary Jane Watson may not have the kids she believed she did and she’s unhappy in her marriage.

Amazing Spider-Man #31 spoilers 15 Mary Jane Watson Jackpot

She appears estranged from her husband and leaving with Felicia Hardy aka the Black Cat.

Amazing Spider-Man #31 spoilers 16 Mary Jane Watson Jackpot

At Felicia’s instance she embraces her new super-powers and the costume she was given to become Jackpot for a limited series to come.

Amazing Spider-Man #31 spoilers 17 Mary Jane Watson Jackpot

Series #3 Teaser – Spider-Woman

Spider-Woman is getting her own limited series launching in November 2023 and part of the Gang War event.

Amazing Spider-Man #31 spoilers 18 Spider-Woman

She seems to be searching for her presumably kidnapped child.

Amazing Spider-Man #31 spoilers 19 Spider-Woman

Series #4 Teaser – Spider-Boy

Bailey Briggs aka Spider-Boy has an ongoing series set to launch in November 2023.

Amazing Spider-Man #31 spoilers 20 Spider-Boy

The foils for the new series look rather eclectic.

Amazing Spider-Man #31 spoilers 21 Spider-Boy

Series #5 Teaser – Spider-Man: Reign 2

Spider-Man: Reign 2 limited series launches in 2024 and a five-page (5-page) preview teaser ended this milestone issue of ASM.

So…

Which of these five new series are you most intrigued by?

