Marvel Comics & Amazing Spider-Man #31 Spoilers & Review: ASM #925 Legacy Issue Kicks Off Gang War Event & Upends Status Quo!

Marvel Comics and Amazing Spider-Man #31 Spoilers and Review follows.

ASM #925 Legacy Issue Kicks Off Gang War Event and Upends Status Quo!

Amazing Spider-Man #31 is the sixth volume of the ASM series making this issue the milestone Amazing Spider-Man #925 which is over-sized and sets up five (5) other new spider-related series (full spoilers for that here).

What To Expect.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31 (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #925 LEGACY NUMBERING)

ZEB WELLS, KAARE ANDREWS & MORE! (W)

JOHN ROMITA JR., PATRICK GLEASON, KAARE ANDREWS & MORE! (A)

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. • WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG • NEGATIVE SPACE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER SPECIAL OVERSIZED ISSUE! – NYC VS. TOMBSTONE! Peter Parker is the best man, and Tombstone is walking the bride down the aisle! That’s right – Janice Lincoln and Randy Robertson are tying the knot, and there’s NO WAY all the crime bosses in NYC aren’t seeing this as an opportunity to off Tombstone. This story sets up our big Spider-Event of Zeb and Johnny’s second year on ASM, and that’s just the HALF of it! Also in this issue: bachelor/bachelorette parties, other ASM-story preludes, glimpses of some of the biggest unannounced Spider-projects and extra bonus awesomeness! 96 PGS./Rated T …$9.99

In addition the variant cover and solicitation above the title has more variant covers below.

There’s even two versions of a few variant covers.

This issue also has second printings, coming to stores on September 6, 2023, all featuring Mary Jane Watson as Jackpot and two of which also come in two variations.

The main cover is pretty dope as well.

Amazing Spider-Man #31 and ASM #925 Spoilers and Review.

Beyond seeding those five (5) other series that we noted, there are two other parts of this issue that shake-up the status quo, and set-up the Gang War event that erupts in November 2023 and concludes in March 2024.

First big change involved the Black Cat aka Felicia Hardy and Peter Parker aka the Amazing Spider-Man as they break-up and agree to be friends and not lovers.

The main part of the first story focusses on the wedding of Alonzo Lincoln aka Tombstone’s daughter Janice Lincoln aka the Beetle marrying the Daily Bugle’s Robbie Robertson’s son Randy Robertson.

The wedding is crashed by a new player who seems to be able to harm the previously thought to be invulnerable Tombstone.

While Hammerhead denies he’s the reason for this attack he does end up seemingly killing rival Madame Masque which was part of his plan seemingly in the service to a mystery woman.

So, two members of the underworld in NYC – Tombstone and Madame Masque – seem off the table for now as this new villain attempts to exit his fight with Spider-Man by calling for his autonomous motorcycle named after the Lone Ranger’s horse Silver?!

Spider-Man loses him and later wonders if the wedding of Janice and Randy can really lead to a smooth familial integration which this issue makes the case against.

Another part of this issue teases what is to come in Amazing Spider-Man #32 in stores on August 23, 2023.

That tale involves Kraven the Hunter, who has a live-action film set to be released in North America on August 30, 2024, and the Queen Goblin.

This milestone Amazing Spider-Man issue also a few oddities in it as well.

That includes one story sees Spider-Man unmask himself as Peter Parker for newly ressurrected Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan who is now both an Inhuman and a mutant going so far as to being a part of the current X-Men too.

There’s also a story involving someone named Perry Thomas as well as two-page cartoony Spider-Man tale.

The Pulse.

Putting aside the intriguing set-up’s to the five (5) other series, the two (2) stories that directly stem from the happenings of the last 30 issues of this volume of Amazing Spider-Man were compelling story-wise and well rendered art-wise. I am intrigued. There were parts of the issue that unfortunately felt like filler and oddities in-between those stories and the upcoming series teases. However, this was generally an entertaining read for its almost $10 price tag. 7.5 out of 10.