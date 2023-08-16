Al Pacino’s Carlito’s Way arrives on 4K UHD in September from Arrow

French screen legends Jean-Paul Belmondo and Alain Delon co-star in the French gangster classic Borsalino, being released on Limited Edition Blu-ray on September 5th. Set in 1930s Marseille, the story centers on two petty thieves Roch Siffredi (Delon) and Francois Capella (Belmondo), who are initially rivals for the affections of Lola (Catherine Rouvel), but quickly find that they’re better suited as partners in crime. Siffredi and Capella rise through the ranks of Marseille’s organized crime syndicates to the height of power and infamy… but at what cost? Borsalino set the world on fire with the superstar team of Delon and Belmondo, setting the stage for The Godfather, which would be released two years later. Special features include a new audio commentary by film scholar Josh Nelson; The Music of Borsalino, a new interview with composer and film historian Neil Brand on Claude Bolling’s score; Dressing Down, a new interview with film scholar Elizabeth Castaldo Lundén on Jacques Fonteray’s costume designs for Borsalino; Le Magnifique Belmondo, an archive extra celebrating the unique talent and career of the beloved French actor; a theatrical trailer; an image gallery; and illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Ginette Vincendeau and an archival piece by Elisa Fulco; a reversible sleeve and a double sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tony Stella; and six postcard-sized reproduction artcards.



Next, on September 12th, martial arts legend Sammo Hung’s third directorial effort, The Prodigal Son, is released on Limited Edition Blu-ray and features 2K restorations from the original elements of both the HK Theatrical Release Presentation and the Home Release Presentation. This action drama tells the story of real-life historical figure Leung Chang (Yuen Biao), who gets a rude awakening when he’s easily beaten in a fight by Leung Yee Tai (Lam Ching-Ying). Quickly realizing that his life in his small town as the self-proclaimed “Kung Fu King” is a fraud, he begs Wing Chun master Wong Wah-Bo (Sammo Hung) to train him to truly become the master he bragged about being. The Prodigal Son is considered to be one of the greatest martial arts films ever made and won the Hong Kong Film Award for Best Action Choreography, along with being nominated for Best Picture and Best Director.The special features include commentary by martial arts cinema expert Frank Djeng & actor Bobby Samuels; commentary by action cinema experts Mike Leeder & Arne Venema; Wing Chun 101, an interview with Wing Chun sifu Alex Richter; Life Imitating Art, an archival featurette featuring interviews with Wing Chun instructor and producer Guy Lai talking about the art, illustrated via demonstrations by sifu Austin Goh and Jude Poyer; The Heroic Trio, an archival featurette featuring interviews with director Sammo Hung and stars Yuen Biao and Frankie Chan looking back on the making of the film; the original theatrical trailers; a reversible sleeve and double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Joe Kim; and an illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Peter Glagowski.



On September 26th, Brian DePalma’s celebrated Neo-Noir thriller Carlito’s Way is being released as a Limited Edition 4K UHD + Blu-ray 2-disc set. Gangster Carlito Brigante (Al Pacino) is released early from prison into a New York City he does not know or understand. Disco is King. Cocaine is the new drug of choice. Mobsters are no longer playing by the same rules. All Carlito wants to do is to run his nightclub and save enough money to live happily with Gail (Penelope Ann Miller). Unfortunately, Carlito’s friends, enemies, and lawyer David Kleinfeld (Sean Penn) all have other plans. The second collaboration of Pacino and DePalma is a virtuoso crime thriller of the highest order with an all-star cast that includes Penn, Miller, John Leguizamo, Luis Guzmán, Viggo Mortensen, James Rebhorn, and Adrian Pasdar.The packaging comes with a reversible sleeve and double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Obviously Creative; seven double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions; and an illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Barry Forshaw and original production notes.The 4K UHD + Blu-ray special features include brand new audio commentary by Matt Zoller Seitz, author of The Wes Anderson Collection and The Soprano Sessions; brand new audio commentary by Dr. Douglas Keesey, author of Brian De Palma’s Split-Screen: A Life in Film; Carlito and the Judge, a brand new interview with Judge Edwin Torres, author of the novels Carlito’s Way and After Hours (which the screenplay for Carlito’s Way is based); Cutting Carlito’s Way, a brand new interview with editors Bill Pankow and Kristina Boden; De Palma’s Way, a brand new appreciation by film critic David Edelstein; All the Stitches in the World: The Locations of Carlito’s Way, a brand new look at the New York locations of Carlito’s Way and how they look today; De Palma on Carlito’s Way, an archival interview with director Brian De Palma; The Making of Carlito’s Way, an archival documentary on the making of the film, produced for the original DVD release; deleted scenes; an original promotional featurette; a theatrical teaser and trailer; and an image gallery.



In 1930 Marseilles two small-time crooks join forces when they meet brawling over a woman.





Two years before The Godfather and three years before The Sting, there was Borsalino, a wildly entertaining period-set gangster movie that brought together two icons of French cinema, Jean-Paul Belmondo (Breathless) and Alain Delon (Le Samourai). Marseille, 1930: small-time gangster Roch Siffredi (Delon) is released from prison and finds his former girlfriend Lola (Catherine Rouvel, Picnic on the Grass) has moved on and is now with Francois Capella (Belmondo), another petty crook. Initially at odds, the two men form a partnership that will see them rise through the ranks of organised crime in Marseille. But how far will they go in their pursuit of power and what price will they be forced to pay? Directed by Jacques Deray (La Piscine), written by Jean-Claude Carriere (Belle Du Jour), with a score by French Jazz pianist Claude Bolling, and costumes by Jacques Fonteray (Barbarella), Borsalino is a gallic gangster classic!

