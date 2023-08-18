DC Comics November 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Debut Of Santa Claus As Silent Knight Super-Hero Teaming With Batman?!
BATMAN – SANTA CLAUS: SILENT KNIGHT #1
Written by JEFF PARKER
Art by MICHELE BANDINI
Cover by DAN MORA
Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW
Variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT
1:25 variant cover by TONY SHASTEEN
1:50 variant cover by DAN MORA
Rub and Smell variant cover by BEN OLIVER ($5.99 US)
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 12/5/23
SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN!
The four-part crossover event of a generation begins when a not-so-jolly St. Nick hits Gotham City to investigate a brutal crime in the days leading up to Christmas…What manner of man or beast could have committed such atrocities?! With the help of his former student, Batman, Santa will team up with the heroes of the DC Universe to right this wrong—or the world wakes up to coal in their stockings!
A brutal, two-fisted holiday tale of hope, wonder, and monster hunting is the perfect treat to ring in the holidays—it’s Claus in canon!
Wow, indeed.