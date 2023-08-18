DC Comics November 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Debut Of Santa Claus As Silent Knight Super-Hero Teaming With Batman?!

The four-part crossover event of a generation begins when a not-so-jolly St. Nick hits Gotham City to investigate a brutal crime in the days leading up to Christmas…What manner of man or beast could have committed such atrocities?! With the help of his former student, Batman, Santa will team up with the heroes of the DC Universe to right this wrong—or the world wakes up to coal in their stockings!