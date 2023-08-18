Marvel Comics & Uncanny Avengers #1 Spoilers: The Secret History Of The New Captain Krakoa Revealed! Plus A Sneak Peek At G.O.D.S.!

Marvel Comics and Uncanny Avengers #1 Spoilers follows.

The Secret History Of The New Captain Krakoa Revealed! Plus A Sneak Peek At G.O.D.S.!

What To Expect.

UNCANNY AVENGERS #1 (OF 5)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C)

AVENGERS CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

AVENGERS CONNECTING SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

X-MEN CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

X-MEN CONNECTING SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL The FALL OF X calls for the return of the Avengers’ Unity Squad! Innocent people and world leaders are dead after simultaneous attacks on the U.S. and Krakoan governments, and that means one thing: It’s time for a new squad of Avengers. False-flag attacks meant to whip up anti-mutant hysteria are unfolding, and hey, some of Steve Rogers’ best friends are mutants. Your new unity squad is: Captain America, Rogue, Deadpool, Quicksilver, Psylocke and Monet. They must solve the mystery of who the new, murderous Captain Krakoa is – and stop his team of killers from igniting the fires of a new world war. PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.? 40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has few variant covers below.

Uncanny Avengers #1 Spoilers.

The issue includes a page that serves as a dramatis personae, storyline catch-up and creators credits acknowledgement that may help new readers get up-to-speed with Fall of X.

The book actually opens with the origins of a new mystery person to don the Captain Krakoa armor.

Someone that Dr. Stasis, wearing a Mister Sinister skin, and M.O.D.O.K. gleeful enable.

We then move from that recent past to modern day after the mutant massacre from Hellfire Gala 2023 #1 (full spoilers here) that lit the fuse on Fall of X.

The Avengers and rogue X-Men collide in the latter’s efforts against government anti-mutant agency Orchis that Dr. Stasis and M.O.D.O.K. effectively lead.

Captain America suggests that X-Men seek to avenge the fallen mutants which is the segue into this new Unity Squad and series.

Elsewhere, the new Captain Krakoa and some familiar allies go about recruiting additional mutants for a new team using the X-Men’s Thunderbird no less for travel.

That team is the New Mutant Liberation Front.

A clash with the Uncanny Avengers was inevitable leaving Deadpool missing a large torso piece.

During Captain America’s confrontation with Captain Krakoa, the latter proves to have super-strength, and breaks the arm of the former?!

The book ends with a one-pages tease of the new G.O.D.S. series.

I am intrigued by both the new G.O.D.S. series and where this Captain Krakoa story will take us.