Marvel Comics & Uncanny Avengers #1 Spoilers: The Secret History Of The New Captain Krakoa Revealed! Plus A Sneak Peek At G.O.D.S.!

John Babos

Spoilers, Top Story

Marvel Comics and Uncanny Avengers #1 Spoilers follows.

Uncanny Avengers logo

The Secret History Of The New Captain Krakoa Revealed! Plus A Sneak Peek At G.O.D.S.!

Captain Krakoa logo X-Men Uncanny Avengers

What To Expect.

Uncanny Avengers #1 spoilers 0-1 Javier Garron

UNCANNY AVENGERS #1 (OF 5)
GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C)
AVENGERS CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS
AVENGERS CONNECTING SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS
X-MEN CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS
X-MEN CONNECTING SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS
WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE
VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ
VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ
G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND
MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL

The FALL OF X calls for the return of the Avengers’ Unity Squad!

Innocent people and world leaders are dead after simultaneous attacks on the U.S. and Krakoan governments, and that means one thing: It’s time for a new squad of Avengers. False-flag attacks meant to whip up anti-mutant hysteria are unfolding, and hey, some of Steve Rogers’ best friends are mutants. Your new unity squad is: Captain America, Rogue, Deadpool, Quicksilver, Psylocke and Monet. They must solve the mystery of who the new, murderous Captain Krakoa is – and stop his team of killers from igniting the fires of a new world war.

PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has few variant covers below.

Uncanny Avengers #1 spoilers 0-2 Alex Ross Uncanny Avengers #1 spoilers 0-2-1 Alex Ross Uncanny Avengers #1 spoilers 0-3 Alex Ross Uncanny Avengers #1 spoilers 0-3-1 Alex Ross Uncanny Avengers #1 spoilers 0-4 George Perez Uncanny Avengers #1 spoilers 0-4-1 George Perez Uncanny Avengers #1 spoilers 0-8 Antihero Gallery R1c0 Uncanny Avengers #1 spoilers 0-8-1 Antihero Gallery R1c0Uncanny Avengers #1 spoilers 0-5 Romy Jones with Miss Minutes Uncanny Avengers #1 spoilers 0-7 Elena CasagrandeUncanny Avengers #1 spoilers 0-6 Greg Land with G.O.D.S.

Uncanny Avengers #1 Spoilers.

The issue includes a page that serves as a dramatis personae, storyline catch-up and creators credits acknowledgement that may help new readers get up-to-speed with Fall of X.

Uncanny Avengers #1 spoilers 1 Captain Krakoa

The book actually opens with the origins of a new mystery person to don the Captain Krakoa armor.

Uncanny Avengers #1 spoilers 2 Captain Krakoa

Someone that Dr. Stasis, wearing a Mister Sinister skin, and M.O.D.O.K. gleeful enable.

Uncanny Avengers #1 spoilers 3 Captain Krakoa

We then move from that recent past to modern day after the mutant massacre from Hellfire Gala 2023 #1 (full spoilers here) that lit the fuse on Fall of X.

Uncanny Avengers #1 spoilers 4 Captain Krakoa

The Avengers and rogue X-Men collide in the latter’s efforts against government anti-mutant agency Orchis that Dr. Stasis and M.O.D.O.K. effectively lead.

Uncanny Avengers #1 spoilers 5 Captain Krakoa

Captain America suggests that X-Men seek to avenge the fallen mutants which is the segue into this new Unity Squad and series.

Uncanny Avengers #1 spoilers 8 Captain Krakoa

Elsewhere, the new Captain Krakoa and some familiar allies go about recruiting additional mutants for a new team using the X-Men’s Thunderbird no less for travel.

Uncanny Avengers #1 spoilers 9 Captain Krakoa

That team is the New Mutant Liberation Front.

Uncanny Avengers #1 spoilers 10 Captain Krakoa

A clash with the Uncanny Avengers was inevitable leaving Deadpool missing a large torso piece.

Uncanny Avengers #1 spoilers 13 Captain Krakoa

During Captain America’s confrontation with Captain Krakoa, the latter proves to have super-strength, and breaks the arm of the former?!

Captain Krakoa logo Uncanny Avengers X-Men

The book ends with a one-pages tease of the new G.O.D.S. series.Uncanny Avengers #1 spoilers 14 G.O.D.S.

I am intrigued by both the new G.O.D.S. series and where this Captain Krakoa story will take us.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Spoilers Top Story
Wrong Reasons banner

Blu-ray Review: Wrong Reasons

Star-Trek-Picard-Season-2-banner-cast-e1648353421817

Star Trek Season 2 & Season 1 Bridged By New Hardcover Star Trek: Picard: Second Self!

Come-Drink-With-Me-movie-banner-e1646274536303

Blu-ray Review: Come Drink With Me

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse