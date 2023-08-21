Rabblecast 619 – Slotherhouse, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Marvel VFX Artists, and more!

On this episdoe of The Rabblecast… we talk about, Slotherhouse! What could go wrong when you are running for sorority president and you take a sloth from the wild and hope for it to become your house mascot? We will find out soon as Slotherhouse comes out August 30th!

We also talk about the upcoming Netflix animated series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off! With most of the original cast from, Scott Pilgrim vs The World returning to reprise their respective voice over roles. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off debuts on Netflix November 17th!

But wait, there’s more! Marvel VFX artists move to unionize, what does it take to make a movie out of a toy?, and Doug watched Barbie!

