Star Wars Ahsoka Season 1 Premiere Drops Earlier On Disney Plus & Going Forward!

Star Wars Ahsoka Season 1 Premiere Drops Earlier On Disney Plus and Going Forward!

Star Wars: Ahsoka’s two-episode Season 1 drop will happen a few hours earlier on Tuesday April 22, 2023.

Instead of Wednesdays at midnight, Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 1 episodes will drop on Tuesdays at 6 pm on Disney Plus.

