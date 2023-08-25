Funko’s Pop! Yourself let you get to be part of the collection.

Recently I noticed a certain someone from my Film School days has a few Funko Pops. It was fun to see them staring back behind the box. But I was hit by a big thought: Why can’t I be a Funko Pop? Thankfully I’m not alone in that desire since the folks at Funko have come up with a way that anyone can be captured in Funko Pop form. Pop! Yourself has just started. You can now rub Funko Pop shoulders with people who made movie and TV shows even if you’ve only put up a few videos online or made a Podcast. Here’s the press release with all the details:

IT’S TIME TO GET IMMORTALIZED

Funko’s Pop! Yourself Launches Online for U.S. Fans on August 22

Offering Millions of Combinations Through Personal Stylization and Accessories, Pop! Yourself Becomes the Ultimate Gift for Special Moments, Celebrations, Holidays and More

EVERETT, WA (August 22, 2023) – – Funko, Inc. (“Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO) the leading pop culture lifestyle brand, today announced the official online launch of Pop! Yourself, a new iteration of the company’s beloved and iconic Pops! line. Taking Pops! to a whole new level, Pop! Yourself provides fans with the opportunity to create a one-of-a-kind Pop!pleganger of themselves, friends, loved ones and co-workers and is now available on Funko.com for $30.

Pop! Yourself has been the #1 in-store offering sold at Funko’s two brick and mortar retail locations in Everett, WA and Hollywood, CA, generating more than 20% of each store’s overall sales since the program launched in 2021. Entertainment, sports and music collaborations are expected in 2024 to deliver more personal customization options.

“Launching on our Funko e-commerce site is the next logical step in bringing Pop! Yourself to our legions of fans and customers,” said Dave Bere, vice president of Pop! Yourself. “We’re celebrating our fans by putting them at the focal point of their own stories, preserving graduations, birthdays, baby reveals and more with a touch of Pop! magic!”

In conjunction with this announcement, the company also launched a new Fan Rewards program, offering members benefits such as fan experiences, discounts, sweepstakes and exclusive Funko merchandise. The program will continue to evolve, offering members a plethora of ways to earn points for benefits by interacting with content, connecting on socials, and being part of the collecting community.

Pop! Yourself assets can be found here.

# # #

ABOUT FUNKO

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture lifestyle brand. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, board games, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko). Loungefly™ and Stitch Shoppe™ are registered trademarks of Funko, LLC.