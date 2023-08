For a full list of these releases, head to ComicList: The New Comic Book.

John Babos

7 books this week.

Action Comics Presents Doomsday Special #1

Batman Catwoman The Gotham War Battle Lines #1

Deadpool Badder Blood #3

Gargoyles #9

Knight Terrors Night’s End #1

Marvel Age #1000

Ultimate Invasion #3

So, what did you find intriguing for the week?