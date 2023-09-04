PODCAST

Rabblecast 621 – We Say Farewell To Bob Barker & Arleen Sorkin.

Bob Barker (aged 99) was the host for the longest running game show in North American television history, The Price Is Right. For decades he appeared on television giving countless contestants the opportunity to win fabulous prizes. He was also reminded the viewing audience watching at home to have their pets spayed and neutered.

Arleen Sorkin (aged 67) was an American actress, screenwriter, television presenter and comedian. As if that wasn’t enough, she is also the real-life inspiration for the DC Comics villain, Harley Quinn, co-created by her friend Paul Dini on Batman: The Animated Series.

All of this and much more on this episode!

We are The Rabblecast!

