Rabblecast 622 – Comedy, Horror, and Money from the Mob

On this episode, we touch on a number of different subjects. An update on the on-going WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and some of the recenlty announced delays. How long will this continue for?

Comedy is also touched upon. In particular Whitney Cummings and her 2019 comedy special, Can I Touch It? and the reveal of her Real Doll counterpart, Bear Claw.

From there we find ourselves in the realm of Horror films. Doug tells us a crazy story of how the financial gains of, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was a blurred story up until recently. The fairly recent reveal coming from, Joe Bob Briggs (The Last Drive-In, MonsterVision) and how the film production included funding from the Colombo family of the New York Mob.

All of this and so much more!

We are The Rabblecast!

