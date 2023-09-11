Rabblecast 622 – Comedy, Horror, and Money from the Mob

On this episode, we touch on a number of different subjects. An update on the on-going WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and some of the recenlty announced delays. How long will this continue for?
Comedy is also touched upon. In particular Whitney Cummings and her 2019 comedy special, Can I Touch It? and the reveal of her Real Doll counterpart, Bear Claw.
From there we find ourselves in the realm of Horror films. Doug tells us a crazy story of how the financial gains of, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was a blurred story up until recently. The fairly recent reveal coming from, Joe Bob Briggs (The Last Drive-In, MonsterVision) and how the film production included funding from the Colombo family of the New York Mob.
All of this and so much more!
