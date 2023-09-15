Sesame Street: Elmo’s Holiday Spectacular: The Nutcracker and Other Tales arrives in October

If you’re the parent of a small child, brace yourself for the holiday season is coming. Once they’ve dug through everything in their Trick or Treat bucket, they’re ready for Christmas. Thanksgiving is a speed bump on the path to Santa. The first thing they want to do is watch a few holiday specials to get in the festive mood. While it might be hard to find holiday specials streaming so early, you might want to snag Sesame Street: Elmo’s Holiday Spectacular: The Nutcracker and Other Tales on DVD (you can also get it digitally). Elmo and Sesame Street gang know how to get deep into the winter holidays. There’s a two-hour special that featured Elmo and his dog Tango. The DVD also features 2 previous specials: Elmo Saves Christmas (1996) and Elmo’s Christmas Countdown (2007) with Ben Stiller. The second special features Sopranos stars as Ernie and Bert. Sesame Street: Elmo’s Holiday Spectacular: The Nutcracker and Other Tales is fun for the whole family. Here’s the press release from Shout! Kids with all the details:

Los Angeles, CA – It’s the holiday season on Sesame Street and everyone’s favorite gang of lovable furry monsters are excited to deck the halls in the holiday triple feature, Sesame Street: Elmo’s Holiday Spectacular: The Nutcracker and Other Tales. Children and their families can laugh and play with these adorable characters as these specials come to DVD and major digital platforms on October 10, 2023, from Shout! Kids and Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind Sesame Street.

Join Elmo, his puppy Tango, and all their friends on adventures filled with music, magic, and so much more! Play, sing, and explore in this two-hour holiday spectacular. Little ones will meet a reindeer-in-training named Lightning, explore magical lands with Abby Cadabby and Cookie Monster, and try and save Christmas with Elmo!

This release consists of the three holiday specials, Sesame Street: The Nutcracker, Elmo’s Christmas Countdown, and Elmo Saves Christmas and features festivities packed with celebrity guests Maya Angelou, Sheryl Crow, Jennifer Hudson, Anne Hathaway, Alicia Keys, Jamie Foxx, Brad Paisley, Charles Blitzen and more! Families can take the holiday specials to their homes by pre-ordering Sesame Street: Elmo’s Holiday Spectacular: The Nutcracker and Other Tales on Shout! Kids, Amazon.com, and Target.com, or by rent or purchase on digital platforms including Apple, Amazon Prime Video, GooglePlay/YouTube, Vudu and InDemand.

Approaching its 54th season, Sesame Street is the country’s longest-running children’s television program and has received more Emmy® Awards than any other show in television.

