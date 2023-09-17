EVANGELION:3.0+1.11 THRICE UPON A TIME hits 4K UHD in October

Film Returns to Theaters for Celebratory Bring Back Screenings in Select Markets

GKIDS, celebrating its 15th anniversary as producer and distributor of award-winning and artist-driven animation from around the world, with home entertainment distribution from Shout! Studios, announced it will issue the critically acclaimed fourth and final installment of the new theatrical “Rebuild” editions of the EVANGELION franchise in an expansive 4K UHD Collector’s Edition Set, Standard Edition Blu-ray; and as a digital download-to-own. To celebrate the acclaimed feature’s home entertainment release, GKIDS will be bringing the feature back to cinemas in select markets this fall.



EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME was released in Japanese theatres in 2021, where it was a critical and box office success, becoming the highest grossing film of the year with ¥10.28 billion (~85 million) in local box office.



Created by Hideaki Anno, the NEON GENESIS EVANGELION franchise is considered one of the most influential animated sagas of all time. Since the 1995 premiere of the original television series, the story of teenager Shinji Ikari has remained one of the most iconic titles in animation history, and a global pop culture phenomenon.



Following the conclusion of the beloved 1995 television show, the legendary project received new life as the EVANGELION movie series. The theatrical film series began with EVANGELION:1.11 YOU ARE (NOT) ALONE.(2007), followed by EVANGELION:2.22 YOU CAN (NOT) ADVANCE. (2009), EVANGELION:3.33 YOU CAN (NOT) REDO. (2012), and culminating in the finale EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME.



GKIDS previously released the original twenty-six episode television series, NEON GENESIS EVANGELION, as well as the films EVANGELION:DEATH (TRUE)2 and THE END OF EVANGELION on Blu-ray and digital download-to-own for the first time in North America. Last year, GKIDS released EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME

in U.S. theaters nationwide.



The 4K UHD Collector’s Edition of EVANGELION:3.0+1.11 THRICE UPON A TIME is a three-disc set that includes one 4K UHD disc featuring the film, a Blu-ray of the feature film, and a disc of brand-new bonus features encased in a rigid box case. Featuring both the original Japanese language version and an English dub, the set includes a 28-page book, art cards, and a poster, as well as bonus features including EVANGELION:3.0(-46h), EVANGELION:3.0(-120min.), character promotion reels, stage greeting, trailers, and more!



The Standard Blu-ray Edition of EVANGELION:3.0+1.11 THRICE UPON A TIME is a two-disc set that includes both the film and a disc of brand-new bonus features, including EVANGELION:3.0(-46h), EVANGELION:3.0(-120min.), character promotion reels, stage greeting, trailers, and more! This edition includes both the original Japanese language version and an English dub.



The Digital Download to own edition of EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME will be available in both original Japanese language version and an English dub.



SYNOPSIS

Misato and her anti-NERV group Wille arrive at Paris, a city now red from core-ization. Crew from the flagship Wunder land on a containment tower. They only have 720 seconds to restore the city. When a horde of NERV Evas appear, Mari’s improved Eva Unit 8 must intercept. Meanwhile, Shinji, Asuka, and Rei (Provisional Name) wander about Japan.



About GKIDS

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, GKIDS is the producer and distributor of artist-driven and award-winning animation from around the world. Since 2010, the company has scored an astounding 12 Best Animated Feature Oscar nominations with The Secret of Kells in 2010, A Cat in Paris and Chico & Rita in 2012, Ernest & Celestine in 2014, The Tale of The Princess Kaguyaand Song of the Sea in 2015, Boy and the World and When Marnie Was There in 2016, My Life as a Zucchini in 2017, The Breadwinner in 2018, Mirai in 2019, and Wolfwalkers in 2021. GKIDS also handles North American distribution for the famed Studio Ghibli library of films, one of the world’s most coveted animation collections with titles Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke and others; as well as the critically acclaimed television series, NEON GENESIS EVANGELION.GKIDS also hosts ANIMATION IS FILM (AIF), an annual LA-based film festival which embraces the highest aspirations of animation as a cinematic art form, and is a vocal advocate for filmmakers who push the boundaries of the medium to its fullest range of artistic expressions www.gkids.com

TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TIKTOK | PRESS MATERIALS & IMAGES

About Shout! Studios



Launched in 2003, Shout! Studios is a multiplatform media company specializing in film and TV distribution, development, and production. The company has evolved with the changing entertainment landscape to excel in all forms of content distribution, including theatrical, digital streaming, broadcast and in-flight licensing, physical media, and more. Shout! Studios owns and manages a large portfolio of contemporary and classic feature films, series, animation, and documentaries. The company’s creative acquisition mandate has established it as a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including Aardman Animations, ALF, The Carol Burnett Show, Stephen J. Cannell Productions, The Johnny Carson Show, the Roger Corman New Horizons Pictures Library, GKIDS, ITV Studios, LAIKA Studios, Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson), and Sesame Street, alongside many others. Shout! Kids focuses on live-action and animated kids and family properties including anime, and the company releases genre and horror films and television shows under the Scream Factory imprint. Shout! Studios also produces, acquires, and distributes new films, and operates the acclaimed streaming service Shout! TV and its family of FAST channels. Shout! Studios is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Studios, visit ShoutStudios.com