Rabblecast 623 – UAW Stand Up Strike, The Crow Rebooted, and More!

The summer season is coming to a close but the “Summer of Labor” is still in full effect. We touch upon the recent story about some shows attempting to resume production, in particular the, Drew Barrymore Show. (As of this recording, Drew Barrymore and other shows attempting to return to production have since reversed their decisions and are abiding by WGA and SAG/AFTRA guidelines for the current Hollywood Strike).

The United Auto Workers (UAW) have also decided to go on strike. This strike will affect the production of three major automobile makers in the United States: Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Stellantis. This strike will take a different approach as the Union leaders implement a Stand Up Strike. The idea being to inflict ongoing disruption to production by calling on different regions to strike at different times. More on this as it develops.

We also talk about the news of a new reboot/remake of, The Crow (starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs). Filming has apparently wrapped up about a year ago. The current Hollywood Strike leaves its release in limbo. We talk about the history of the franchise across different media and some of the actors involved in previous installments.

