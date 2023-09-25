Breaking Down The Creed Brothers’ Shocking NXT Exit and Return

The NXT universe has experienced many twists and turns, but few as perplexing and electrifying as the saga of The Creed Brothers’ exit and their surprising comeback. From high-stakes matches to masterfully executed subterfuge, let’s dissect the series of events that have solidified The Creed Brothers as a force to be reckoned with in the wrestling world.

Who are The Creed Brothers?

The wrestling world is filled with legends, and the rise of new titans can sometimes go unnoticed. The Creed Brothers, Julius and Brutus Creed, have marked their territory in WWE’s NXT brand. As former NXT Tag Team Champions and integral members of the Diamond Mine stable, these brothers have garnered attention and applause.

The Real Names Behind the Promising Superstars

A little known fact for the uninitiated, Brutus Creed’s real name is Drew Kasper and Julius Creed answers to Jacob Kasper in the real world. Born two years apart, with Brutus being the younger sibling, their bond has been evident in their synergized performances.

Championship Glory

In a testament to their prowess and determination, the brothers clinched the coveted NXT Tag Team Championships. Their journey, filled with grueling matches and stunning showdowns, reached its pinnacle when they triumphed over Pretty Deadly.

Defeating Pretty Deadly to Become NXT Tag Team Champions

Their win in the June 4, 2022 match against Pretty Deadly at the NXT In Your House premium live event at the Performance Center in Orlando was not just another bout; it was a statement of intent, a declaration of their dominance in the NXT tag team division.

The Fateful Night

July 4 became a date that would go down in NXT’s history books. It was on this night that The Creed Brothers faced The Dyad in a Loser Leaves NXT match. A defeat that would reshape their careers in ways no one could predict.

An Unexpected Outcome

The Creed Brothers’ loss to The Dyad was akin to an underdog victory you might witness. While you can’t yet bet on WWE, if it were to be legalized in the future, the BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code could be used on wrestling and many other sports.

Rumors and Speculations

Following their exit, the wrestling community was abuzz with theories. Was this a move to transition them to the WWE main roster? However, it was soon evident that The Creed Brothers had other plans up their sleeves.

Masked Mysteries

Their covert return, masquerading as part of The Schism, was a masterstroke. Hidden behind masks, they successfully infiltrated the group, culminating in their audacious move to kidnap Ava Raine as leverage for their NXT return.

The Steel Cage Showdown

The night of August 29 witnessed a thrilling steel cage match, where The Creed Brothers, against all odds, sought retribution and their rightful place in NXT.

Overcoming Adversity

With Brutus ambushed and Julius facing a 2-on-1 scenario inside the cage, things looked bleak. But, in a turn of events reminiscent of legendary wrestling moments, Brutus made a roaring comeback, leading the brothers to a triumphant victory.

Future Prospects

There’s a palpable excitement about The Creed Brothers’ future. WWE’s top brass have their eyes set on these two, anticipating great things ahead.

Julius and the WWE Hall of Fame Comparisons

Julius Creed, or Jacob Kasper, has shown an astounding aptitude for the wrestling craft. His talent has drawn comparisons with the likes of Kurt Angle during his early days. Notably, Julius has also trained with ex-UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier at AKA (American Kickboxing Academy), further honing his skills.

The Creed Brothers’ Potential

In the vast ocean of WWE talents, The Creed Brothers shine bright. Officials have great expectations, envisioning them as potential “WrestleMania headliners.”

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer, six-time World Champion and NXT commentator Booker T praised The Creed Brothers:

“They are one of those generational teams that come along few and far between. I think they’re gonna have a hell of a future being brothers doing this. Both of them got the right size. The athleticism for both of those guys at their size, are literally uncanny, it really is. I think time is going to do those guys a whole hell of a good — and they could be one of those dynasty-like teams, tag teams you know, from back in the day like The Steiner Brothers, you know what I mean? Like a Harlem Heat, like a Nasty Boys, like a Road Warriors. Those guys could fall into that category right there.”

On an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, The Olympic Gold Medalist and WWE Hall of Famer was asked what he thinks of The Creed Brothers. Angle had high praise for the former NXT Tag Team Champions, even saying that he believes they will both be singles stars if their tag team runs its course one day.

“I love them. They’re both All-American wrestlers; I believe they’re brothers. They have great futures,” Kurt Angle said. “These are two other amateur wrestlers that were recruited in the amateur ranks, big fans of theirs. They’re going to have a huge future. I’m really excited about them. I don’t believe they’re just going to be tag team partners. I think eventually they’re going to spring off and go singles each.”

Main Roster Speculations

While their ascent to the main roster remains shrouded in mystery, their talent is undeniable. It’s only a matter of time before they grace the grandest stage of them all.

Conclusion

The journey of The Creed Brothers, filled with challenges, deceptions, and victories, is a testament to their indomitable spirit. From their unexpected exit to their triumphant return, they have showcased resilience and prowess. As they continue to carve their legacy, the NXT universe watches in anticipation, eager to witness their next move.

The saga of The Creed Brothers serves as an inspiration for budding wrestlers everywhere. Their story is a potent reminder that with passion, strategy, and undeniable talent, one can turn the tides of their fate and redefine their destiny in the wrestling world. The future is bright, and we await the next chapter.