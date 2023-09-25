Rabblecast 624 – The End of the McMahon Era for WWE, Where Will CM Punk Go After AEW?

In April of 2023, the WWE made a deal with Endeavour Group Holdings (owners of Zuffa, which holds the UFC). The deal would culminate in a new company, TKO Group Holdings a new public company majority-owned by Endeavor, with Vince McMahon serving as executive chairman of the new entity, and Nick Khan becoming president. The merger was completed on September 12, 2023. This marks the end of the “McMahon Era” and begins a new point in the history of the WWE and the world of Professional Wrestling.

With the new deal and owners in place for the WWE could a potential CM Punk return be in the cards? After an akward exit from AEW (All Elite Wrestling) and no set destination, the rumor mill is already swirling. Is CM Punk done with Professional Wrestling? Or does he have one last run on the horizon?

