Rabblecast 625 – Oversharing On Social Media, WGA Strike Ends, Show/Game Recommendations

Oversharing on social media… Look, we’ve all done it. Name games, what does your birthday say about you?, which Kobra Kai character are you. A little advice, someone is gathering that info. We’re not saying don’t have fun. Maybe, don’t share it publicly?

The Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) has struck a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP)! This essentially ends the 148 day strike as writers have already returned to work as of Wednesday September 27th. Hopefully the Screen Actor’s Guild (SAG-AFTRA) can do the same!

To round the out the show, we get into a few recommendations. Ashoka on Disney+, Cyberpunk 2077 the game, Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners on Netflix, Friday the 13th the game, and a few others here and there.

