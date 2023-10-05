Shaun of the Sheep: The Complete Series grazes on Blu-ray in December

Sometimes a minor character has a breakthrough role and becomes a superstar. Such is what happened when Shaun appeared in Wallace and Gromit’s A Close Shave. The fleece covered character proved a fan favorite and wisely Aardman Animation brought him back until he got his own successful TV series. Now all 170 episodes of are arriving on Blu-ray with Shaun the Sheep: The Complete Series in December. Along with all the regular episodes, there’s a holiday treat of Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:

FROM THE CREATORS OF CHICKEN RUN…

AARDMAN PRESENTS THE 7-DISC

SHAUN THE SHEEP: THE COMPLETE SERIES

AVAILABLE FOR THE FIRST TIME

ON BLU-RAY™ AND DVD DECEMBER 12, 2023

Los Angeles, CA – Direct from Mossy Bottom Farm, the complete collection of Shaun the Sheep arrives in a 7-Disc Blu-ray™ set on December 12 from Aardman, the Academy Award®-winning, independent animation studio, with distribution from multiplatform media company Shout! Studios. Available for the first time ever, Shaun the Sheep: The Complete Series Blu-ray™ set is available for pre-order now on Amazon.com and ShoutFactory.com. Additionally, the set will be available on DVD beginning December 12. Season 6 is now available to own digitally in the US for the first time through a variety of platforms; Apple, Amazon, Hulu and Google Play.

Shaun the Sheep: The Complete Series includes all 170 episodes on 7 discs, marking the first-time seasons 5 and 6 of the series are available to own. It also includes Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas, a half-hour holiday special which follows Shaun, Timmy and the Flock – as well as some new characters – in a mischief-filled festive caper, and over an hour of bonus material with Mossy Bottom Shorts, Championsheeps, and the Shaun-tastic special, Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas.

Catch Shaun, Bitzer, the Farmer, and the rest of the Flock in countless sheepish shenanigans and outrageous behavior as they navigate life at Mossy Bottom Farm. Shaun the Sheep is an award-winning series (Annecy Cristal, BAFTA, International Emmy Awards) recognized the world over for its slapstick humor, distinctive look and strong, quirky characters. First appearing in Nick Park’s 1995 Academy Award®-winning Wallace & Gromit: A Close Shave, Shaun then went on to star in his own series and several movies. Now fans can bring home the fun and joy of Shaun and his farmyard family in this complete collection with all six seasons, shorts and specials, just in time for the holidays.

SHAUN THE SHEEP: THE COMPLETE SERIES BONUS FEATURES:

The Farmer’s Llamas

The Flight Before Christmas

Mossy Bottom Shorts

Championsheep Shorts

About Aardman

Aardman is an employee-owned company, based in Bristol (UK) and co-founded in 1976 by Peter Lord and David Sproxton. An independent, multi-Academy Award® and BAFTA® award winning studio, it produces feature films, series, advertising, games and interactive entertainment. Current animated productions include the feature length sequel Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and a brand new Wallace & Gromit film.

Its productions are global in appeal, novel, entertaining, brilliantly characterised and full of charm reflecting the unique talent, energy and personal commitment of the Aardman team. The studio’s work – which includes the creation of much-loved characters including Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, Timmy Time and Morph – is often imitated, and yet the company continues to lead the field producing a rare brand of visually stunning content for cinema, broadcasters, digital platforms and live experiences around the world. Recent celebrated projects include the Academy Award® and BAFTA® nominated short film Robin Robin, International Emmy® award winning Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas, BAFTA® nominated preschool series The Very Small Creatures and the brand new CGI comedy series for kids Lloyd of the Flies.

The studio runs the Aardman Academy which has a commitment to nurturing talent by delivering excellence in film and animation training and mentoring. The Aardman Academy offers a variety of courses from intensive one-day workshops teaching production skills and storyboarding, to comprehensive twelve-week courses for professionals in craft based subjects from model making to animation.

In November 2018 it became an Employee Owned Organisation, to ensure Aardman remains independent and to secure the creative legacy and culture of the company for many decades to come. www.aardman.com

About Shaun the Sheep

Shaun the Sheep, Aardman’s family favourite TV series, is recognised the world over for its slapstick humour, distinctive look and strong, quirky characters and enjoyed across multiple media platforms. First appearing in Nick Park’s 1995 Academy Award® winning Wallace & Gromit ‘A Close Shave’, Shaun then went on to star in his own series, created by Richard Starzak which launched on BBC One in 2007. Shaun the Sheep is currently broadcast in 170 territories around the world and is an internationally celebrated icon with over 5.6 million fans on Facebook. In 2015 the first Shaun the Sheep Movie with feature film partner Studiocanal was released around the world to critical acclaim and the first half hour TV special aired as part of many broadcaster’s festive season., The feature film sequel Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon was released in October 2019 and nominated for an Academy Award® and was closely followed by a sixth season of the series in 2020. A new festive special Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas was released in December 2021.

About Shout! Studios

Launched in 2003, Shout! Studios is a multiplatform media company specializing in film and TV distribution, development, and production. The company has evolved with the changing entertainment landscape to excel in all forms of content distribution, including theatrical, digital streaming, broadcast and in-flight licensing, physical media, and more. Shout! Studios owns and manages a large portfolio of contemporary and classic feature films, series, animation, and documentaries. The company’s creative acquisition mandate has established it as a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including Aardman Animations, ALF, The Carol Burnett Show, Stephen J. Cannell Productions, the Roger Corman New Horizons Pictures Library, GKIDS, ITV Studios, The Johnny Carson Show, LAIKA Studios, Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson), and Sesame Street, alongside many others. Shout! Kids focuses on live-action and animated kids and family properties including anime, and the company releases genre and horror films and television shows under the Scream Factory imprint. Shout! Studios also produces, acquires, and distributes new films, and operates the acclaimed streaming service Shout! TV and its family of FAST channels. Shout! Studios is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Studios, visit ShoutStudios.com