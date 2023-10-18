The Kill Room arrives digitally with Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman

One of the biggest problems you can have if you’re a criminal enterprise is how to make money and access it. We live in a time where everything gets tracked and you need some sort of legit way to cash out. The Kill Room proposes that the Art World is an amazing place to make you illegal business a great place to do business through. The film reunites Pulp Fiction co-stars Uma Thuman and Samuel L. Jackson. You can rent or own the film digitally on November 3. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:

SHOUT! STUDIOS

PRESENTS

A YALE PRODUCTIONS

THE KILL ROOM

Starring Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello, and Samuel L. Jackson

Directed by Nicol Paone and Written by Jonathan Jacobson

DEBUTS IN HOME THEATERS ON DIGITAL NOVEMBER 3, 2023

Available for Purchase and Rent Digitally

“In Nicol Paone’s Tarantino-esque black comedy The Kill Room, we’re finally able to enjoy a feature-length showcase of the bloody good chemistry between Thurman and Jackson”

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times

Shout! Studios, in collaboration with Yale Entertainment, will release THE KILL ROOM on November 3, 2023 in North American home theaters for purchase and rent digitally across all major platforms. Oscar®-nominee Uma Thurman and Academy Award® recipient actor Samuel L. Jackson have teamed up for the first time since Pulp Fiction for THE KILL ROOM. Directed by Nicol Paone (Friendsgiving) and written by Jonathan Jacobson, Thurman (Kill Bill: Vol.1 and Kill Bill: Vol.2), Joe Manganiello (Magic Mike, Zack Snyder’s Justice League), and Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Die Hard with a Vengeance) lead a stellar cast of Debi Mazar (Younger, Goodfellas), Dree Hemingway (The Unicorn, Starlet), Amy Keum (Honor Society, Evil), Candy Buckley (Rare Objects, Bachelorette), Larry Pine (Succession, The Royal Tenenbaums), Jennifer Kim (Mozart in the Jungle, The Bourne Legacy), Matthew Maher (Air, Captain Marvel), Tom Pecinka (The Survivalist), and Alexander Sokovikov (For All Man Kind, The Americans). The dark comedic thriller follows an art dealer (Thurman) who teams with a hitman (Manganiello) and his boss (Jackson) for a money laundering scheme that accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight Avant-Garde sensation, forcing the dealer to play the art world against the underworld. Watch the Official Trailer for THE KILL ROOM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdPfg6PmvHM

THE KILL ROOM | Shout! Studios

Crime Thriller / Dark Comedy

USA – 2023 – Rated: R by the MPAA – Runtime 98 minutes

Available for Purchase or Rent in the U.S. and Canada

AppleTV, Amazon, GooglePlay, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft, DirecTV, DISH, and other digital platforms.

Distributor: Shout! Studios

Production Company: Yale Productions

Directed by: Nicol Paone

Written by: Jonathan Jacobson

Produced by: Jordan Yale Levine,Jordan Beckerman, Anne Clements, William Rosenfeld, Bill Kenwright, Nicol Paone, Dannielle Thomas, Jason Weinberg, and Uma Thurman

Cast: Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello, Samuel L. Jackson, Debi Mazar, Maya Hawke, Dree Hemingway, Amy Keum, Candy Buckley, Larry Pine, Jennifer Kim, Matthew Maher, Tom Pecinka, and Alexander Sokovikov

Director of Photography: Bartosz Nalazek

Editor: Gillian L. Hutshing

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdPfg6PmvHM

Website: www.thekillroommovie.com

NICOL PAONE – Director and Producer

Born and bred in New Jersey, Nicol Paone’s road to becoming a filmmaker began on Wall Street working as a currency trader. Quickly realizing the world of finance wasn’t her calling, she headed out West and found herself studying improv and sketchwriting at The Groundlings and would eventually land a spot writing/performing in the group’s coveted Sunday Company. From there she would join Rosie O’Donnell’s The Big Gay Sketch Show as a producer/performer for three seasons, working alongside Kate McKinnon and others. As a writer/director/performer at Funny or Die she would continue to hone her craft churning out content for the platform. Her work inevitably led to lending her comedic talents in the world of politics, producing award-winning content for the Obama administration before eventually joining Hillary Clinton’s campaign producing/directing a series of collaboration videos with the Center for American Progress. Her first film Friendsgiving was produced by Ben Stiller/Red Hour and tackles the all too familiar territory of what happens when your Thanksgiving is filled with all chaos and dysfunction of the annual holiday feast but none of the family that comes with it. Her latest film, The Kill Room, starring Uma Thurman, Samuel Jackson, Maya Hawke, and Joe Manganiello released theatrically on September 29 from Shout! Studios. The dark comedic thriller follows an art dealer who teams with a hitman and his boss for a money laundering scheme that accidentally turns the hitman into an Avant-Garde sensation, forcing the dealer to play the art world against the criminal underworld. Whether it’s through her own writing or collaborating with others, Paone’s approach to directing is rooted in translating what’s on the page into captivating cinema filled with relatable characters.