Rabblecast 626 – 31 Movies in 31 Nights, Horror Movies, and More!

*Posting Note: This episode was originally recorded on October 5th and was intended to be released a few days later. We apologize for the delay and hope to be caught up soon. Enjoy the show!

As the first episode for the month of October we delve right into horror movies! More specifically, 31 Movies in 31 Nights! For anyone new to the challenge, you choose 31 different horror or Halloween movies to watch during the month of October! Doug shares his early picks as he embarks on the challenge.

While going through the different films, we also take a look at some of the different films that terrified us as kids. One of which was, Zombie directed by Lucio Fulci. The cover of the film alone left a lasting mark on Erik’s brain. Other films talked about: Dolls, Re-Animator, The Serpent and The Rainbow, Scream, and more!

From there we talk about different films and just how the horror movie genre continues to evolve in the film industry!

