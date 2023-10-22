PODCAST

Rabblecast 627 – 31 Movies in 31 Nights Part 2, Trick or Treating Stories

*Posting Note: This episode was originally recorded on October 12th and was intended to be released a few days later. We apologize for the delay and hope to be caught up soon. Enjoy the show!

We are continuing the 31 Movies in 31 Nights fun! Doug shares the many movies that he is running through for the month of October! Doug is nearing the halfway mark while Hernandez is lucky to get a hand full in.

Are you watching movies for the month of October? Do you have a set list of movies? Share your favorites with us: Rabblecast@gmail.com

We are The Rabblecast!

@Rabblecast on Twitter

Rabblecast page on Facebook

Rabblecast channel on Youtube

Rabblecast@gmail.com to send in stories, pictures, thoughts, etc.

