The Sonny Chiba Collection, Volume 2 smashes out in November

Sonny Chiba was one of the great badass actors in cinematic history. He first become an international superstar with the arrival of The Street Fighter in 1974. He didn’t merely exchange karate chops. Sonny Chiba would rip out hearts and other bodily organs during fights. He was extreme when he got mean. He played Hattori Hanzō in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill movies and appeared in The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift. When you saw Sonny Chiba’s name on the marquee, you knew someone was going to get messed up bad. After giving us seven of his films in The Sonny Chiba Collection, Volume 1, Shout! Studios is back to give us another seven of his films from his time of playing marital artists, mobsters and hitmen. The Sonny Chiba Collection, Volume 2 arrives in November right before Thanksgiving. Forget the electric knife. You can watch Sonny Chiba rip apart a bunch of jive turkeys with his bare hands. Everybody at the table will be happy that Sonny Chiba has graced their holiday feast. Here’s the list of the movies and the bonus features:
THE SONNY CHIBA COLLECTION – VOLUME 2
Following the first ‘Sonny Chiba Collection’ box set release from Shout! Studios, this second volume offers even more thrilling highlights from Chiba’s highly influential legacy, including the films The Defensive Power of Aikido, 13 Steps of Maki, Karate Warriors, The Great Okinawa Yakuza War, Karate for Life, Golgo 13: Assignment Kowloon, The Okinawa War of Ten Years.
Greatly missed by his legion of fans, Shinichi “Sonny” Chiba – The “Street Fighter” – remains an icon for all time!
|DISC ONE:
THE DEFENSIVE POWER OF AIKIDO (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1), DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 82 min.)
Jiro Chiba tackles the role of Morihei Ueshiba,
born in Wakayama to a farming family and destined for martial arts greatness as he learns from the masters (including brother Sonny Chiba) and develops his own well-polished Aikido.
13 STEPS OF MAKI (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1), DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 78 min.)
Based on a comic book, 13 Steps Of Maki follows the leader of the all-female Stray Cats gang who use their fighting skills to help others. But when Maki crosses the daughter of a powerful man with connections to the yakuza, she winds up in prison on false charges.
DISC TWO:
KARATE WARRIORS (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1), DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 89 min.)
A street fighter (Sonny Chiba) arrives in a town ruled by two warring gangs headed by feuding yakuza brothers. He does everything he can to keep them feuding while tracking down a lucrative stash of drugs and befriending the son of a sword-wielding samurai …
THE GREAT OKINAWA YAKUZA WAR (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1), DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 95 min.)
Co-starring alongside Hiroki Matsukata, Sonny Chiba makes for a striking, animalistic gangster battling his way through the streets of Okinawa in this eye-popping martial arts powerhouse set one year before the return of power to the mainland.
DISC THREE:
KARATE FOR LIFE (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1), DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 90 min.)
The final film in the Masutatsu Oyama trilogy, Karate For Life follows our hero through US-occupied Okinawa, where he leaves a professional wrestling job … but must return to the ring in order to help a friend in desperate need of medical supplies.
GOLGO 13: ASSIGNMENT KOWLOON (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1), DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 92 min.)
International spy Duke Togo has taken on a tricky assignment from an American drug syndicate: take out a Hong Kong kingpin who has been selling their drugs on his own. Duke faces danger at every turn … and competition from a detective who wants the kingpin for himself!
DISC FOUR:
THE OKINAWA WAR OF TEN YEARS (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1), DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 101 min.)
It’s brother against brother and friend against friend when Okinawa is returned to mainland Japan … and the local yakuza does not take kindly to being strong-armed by mainland gangs. The result is mayhem and the biggest yakuza war ever fought in Okinawa.
BONUS FEATURES
Disc One
The Defensive Power of Akido Trailer
Disc Two
Karate Warriors Commentary by Chris Poggiali and Mark Walkow
Karate Warriors Trailer
Disc Three
Karate For Life Commentary by Brian Bankston
Golgo 13: Assignment Kowloon Commentary by Brian Bankston
Disc Four
The Okinawa War of Ten Years:Trailer
