Rabblecast 628 – 31 Movies in 31 Nights Part 3, Late Night Movies, and More!

*Posting Note: This episode was originally recorded on October 19th and was intended to be released a few days later. We apologize for the delay and hope to be caught up soon. Enjoy the show!

Part 3 of 31 Movies in 31 Nights is here! We continue our vicarious journey with Doug’s movie list as he shares the latest entries. Some honorable mentions (not on Doug’s list): 976-Evil, Warlock, Dr. Giggles, Were-Wolf By Night, and more!

It’s not too late, share your favorite movies for the month of October! Send your picks to: Rabblecast@gmail.com

We are The Rabblecast!

