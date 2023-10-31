November brings Blackhat, Barbarella, Tremors 2 and Coffin Joe to Blu-ray from Arrow

On November 28th, Arrow Video brings director Roger Vadim’s Barbarella to 4K UHD and Blu-ray with a brand new, eye-popping 4K restoration from the original negative. The film is based on the scandalous international comic book and stars Jane Fonda as a beautiful and intrepid cosmic adventurer. The story follows space vixen, Barbarella, as she engages in sexy, interplanetary romps while trying to stop the evil Durand Durand (Milo O’Shea) from using the ultimate weapon of mass destruction he’s created. Featuring actors John Phillip Law, Marcel Marceau, David Hemmings, Claude Dauphin, and Anita Pallenberg, and an out-of-this-world ‘60s pop visual style, Barbarella is a feast for the eyes in 4K UHD. The two-disc 4K UHD Blu-ray and Blu-ray limited edition bonus content includes a reversible sleeve and a fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tula Lotay; six double-sided collector’s postcards; an illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Anne Billson, Paul Gravett, Véronique Bergen and Elizabeth Castaldo Lundén, and select archival material. Both discs are loaded with bonus content, including audio commentaries, featurettes, interviews, trailers, image galleries and more.



Also on November 28th, Michael Mann’s techno thriller Blackhat is being released on Limited Edition 4K UHD for the first time. Incarcerated hacker Nick Hathaway (Chris Hemsworth) is given a deal: help his former college roommate and Chinese cyber security officer Chen Dawai (Leehom Wang) find the mysterious cyberterrorist using Hathaway’s own code to perpetrate seemingly random acts of terror in exchange for his freedom. With the aid of Chen’s sister (Tang Wei) they find a threat so dangerous it could cost them ­—and possibly millions of others— their lives! The 4K UHD Blu-ray and Blu-ray Editions present both the US and international versions of the film via seamless branching. Each edition contains a second bonus Blu-ray disc with the Director’s Cut making its home video debut, and the 4K UHD edition presents both versions in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible). Also included are a new audio commentary by critics Bryan Reesman and Max Evry; new interviews with cinematographer Stuart Dryburgh and production designer Guy Hendrix Dyas; The Cyber Threat, On Location Around the World, Creating Reality – three archival behind-the-scenes featurettes on the making of the film; an image gallery; a reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Doug John Miller; and an illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Andrew Graves.



Inside the Mind of Coffin Joe, a Limited Edition Blu-ray box set featuring brand new 4K restorations of all six films, arrives on November 28th. Across five decades Brazilian filmmaker José Mojica Marins wrote, directed, and starred as the outrageous Zé do Caixão (otherwise known as Coffin Joe) —a character he created in defiance of military dictatorship and various censors to become a beloved horror icon in his native country and ultimately, globally. Included is a collector’s book featuring new writing by Tim Lucas, Carlos Primati, Jerome Reuter, Amy Voorhees Searles, Kyle Anderson, and Paula Sacramento; trailers for all the films (except When the Gods Fall Asleep); reversible sleeves with new artwork by Butcher Billy; a double-sided poster with new artwork by Butcher Billy; and 12 double-sided art cards. The six discs include At Midnight I’ll Take Your Soul, This Night I’ll Possess Your Corpse/The Strange World of Coffin Joe, The Awakening of the Beast/The End of Man, When the Gods Fall Asleep/The Strange Hostel of Naked Pleasures, Hellish Flesh/Hallucinations of a Deranged Mind, and Embodiment of Evil.



And finally on November 28th, Tremors 2: Aftershocks is unleashed on Limited Edition 4K UHD and Blu-ray, featuring a new 4K restoration from the original negative approved by director S.S. Wilson. The sequel to the original surprise hit has Earl Bassett (Fred Ward) working for an oil company that has a Graboid problem. With the help of a determined scientist (Helen Shaver) and everyone’s favorite survivalist, Burt (Michael Gross), Earl sets out to solve the problem as the Graboids have evolved and are now more of a threat than ever before! Featuring a script by original Tremors writers S.S. Wilson and Brent Maddox and FX work by VFX guru Phil Tippett, Tremors 2: Aftershocks is as clever and entertaining as the original. The 4K UHD Blu-ray and Blu-ray special features include a brand new feature commentary by director/co-writer S.S. Wilson and co-producer Nancy Roberts; a brand new feature commentary by Jonathan Melville, author of Seeking Perfection: The Unofficial Guide to Tremors; Graboid Go Boom, a newly filmed interview with special effects designer Peter Chesney; Critical Need-to-Know Information, a newly filmed interview with CG supervisor Phil Tippett; The Making of Tremors 2, an on-set featurette with the cast and crew; outtakes; trailers for Tremors and Tremors 2: Aftershocks; an image gallery; an illustrated perfect bound booklet featuring new writing by Jonathan Melville on the Tremors 2 scripts that never got made, and Dave Wain & Matty Budrewicz on the history of Universal’s DTV sequel division; a double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank; a small fold-out poster featuring new Shrieker X-ray art by Matt Frank; and Limited Edition packaging featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank.



Barbarella [Limited Edition]

In the 41st century, an astronaut partakes in sexy misadventures while trying to stop a mad scientist who threatens to bring evil back to the galaxy.







Slip out of your spacesuit and into something more comfortable! It’s time to join Barbarella on a series of cosmic adventures in this Dino De Laurentiis production directed by Roger Vadim (And God Created Woman) and starring Jane Fonda as the intergalactic glamour puss created by comic book artist Jean-Claude Forest. It is the year 40,000AD. When evil scientist Durand Durand (Milo O’Shea) creates a deadly weapon with the potential to cause mass devastation, the President of Earth dispatches Barbarella (Fonda) to hunt him down. Crash-landing in an icy wilderness somewhere within the Tau Ceti planetary system, Barbarella is rescued by Mark Hand (Ugo Tognazzi, La Cage Aux Folles) and guided by the blind angel Pygar (John Phillip Law, Danger: Diabolik) to Durand’s lair in Sogo, a city of corruption and debauchery, where an encounter with the Great Tyrant Black Queen (Anita Pallenberg, Performance) and her minions throws her mission into jeopardy. With an all-star cast including David Hemmings and Marcel Marceau, and glorious retro-futuristic costumes and art design dripping with 60s psychedelia, Barbarella defined an era and has never looked better than this brand new 4K restoration, with an HDR/Dolby Vision color grade so rich it can be seen from space, loaded with never-before-seen bonus features!

Bonus Materials

4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

Brand new 4K restoration from the original negative by Arrow Films

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tula Lotay

Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tula Lotay

Six double-sided collector’s postcards

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Anne Billson, Paul Gravett, Véronique Bergen and Elizabeth Castaldo Lundén, and select archival material

DISC ONE – FEATURE (4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY)

4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original lossless English mono audio, plus remixed Dolby Atmos surround and lossless French mono (featuring the voice of Jane Fonda)

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary by film critic Tim Lucas

Alternative opening and closing credits (in 4K with Dolby Vision)

Isolated score

DISC TWO – EXTRAS (BLU-RAY)

Another Girl, Another Planet, an appreciation of Barbarella by film critic Glenn Kenny

Paul Joyce’s behind the scenes featurette, Barbarella Forever!

Love, a two-hour in-depth discussion between film and cultural historians Tim Lucas & Steve Bissette on the impact and legacy of Barbarella

Dress to Kill, a 30-minute interview with film fashion scholar Elizabeth Castaldo Lundén on Jacques Fonteray’s world-changing costume designs

Framing for Claude, an interview with camera operator Roberto Girometti

Tognazzi on Tognazzi, actor/director Ricky Tognazzi discusses the life and work of his father and Barbarella star Ugo Tognazzi

An Angel’s Body Double, actor Fabio Testi discusses his early career as a stuntman and body double for John Phillip Law on Barbarella

Dino and Barbarella, a video essay by Eugenio Ercolani on producer Dino De Laurentiis

Trailer

US TV and radio spots

Image gallery