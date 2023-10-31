November brings Blackhat, Barbarella, Tremors 2 and Coffin Joe to Blu-ray from Arrow

Things are going to be busy around the Blu-ray player at the end of November. Arrow Video has four releases coming out that will keep you on the sofa long after Thanksgiving dinner. Michael Mann’s Blackhat is finally coming out on 4K UHD. The high-tech thriller stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor) in the middle of a hacker attack. This is coming out both in 4K UHD and Blu-ray. Next up is Jane Fonda’s Sci-Fi epic Barbarella also getting released on 4K UHD and Blu-ray. You’ll be able to see all she can do when trying to locate Duran Duran (a scientist, not the band) from a rather debaucherously deadly planet. Tremors 2: Aftershocks brings back those creepy underground critters along with Fred Ward returning to the fight. This is also coming in either 4K UHD or Blu-ray edition. Finally there’s Inside the Mind of Coffin Joe. This boxset has 10 of his movies from Brazil on six Blu-ray discs. The horror icon proved scary to legions of fans over multiple generations. Make sure you have plenty of Thanksgiving leftovers to go with these fresh 4K UHDs and Blu-rays.
11/28/23
11/28/23
11/28/23
11/28/23
11/28/23
11/28/23
11/28/23
|On November 28th, Arrow Video brings director Roger Vadim’s Barbarella to 4K UHD and Blu-ray with a brand new, eye-popping 4K restoration from the original negative. The film is based on the scandalous international comic book and stars Jane Fonda as a beautiful and intrepid cosmic adventurer. The story follows space vixen, Barbarella, as she engages in sexy, interplanetary romps while trying to stop the evil Durand Durand (Milo O’Shea) from using the ultimate weapon of mass destruction he’s created. Featuring actors John Phillip Law, Marcel Marceau, David Hemmings, Claude Dauphin, and Anita Pallenberg, and an out-of-this-world ‘60s pop visual style, Barbarella is a feast for the eyes in 4K UHD. The two-disc 4K UHD Blu-ray and Blu-ray limited edition bonus content includes a reversible sleeve and a fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tula Lotay; six double-sided collector’s postcards; an illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Anne Billson, Paul Gravett, Véronique Bergen and Elizabeth Castaldo Lundén, and select archival material. Both discs are loaded with bonus content, including audio commentaries, featurettes, interviews, trailers, image galleries and more.
Also on November 28th, Michael Mann’s techno thriller Blackhat is being released on Limited Edition 4K UHD for the first time. Incarcerated hacker Nick Hathaway (Chris Hemsworth) is given a deal: help his former college roommate and Chinese cyber security officer Chen Dawai (Leehom Wang) find the mysterious cyberterrorist using Hathaway’s own code to perpetrate seemingly random acts of terror in exchange for his freedom. With the aid of Chen’s sister (Tang Wei) they find a threat so dangerous it could cost them —and possibly millions of others— their lives! The 4K UHD Blu-ray and Blu-ray Editions present both the US and international versions of the film via seamless branching. Each edition contains a second bonus Blu-ray disc with the Director’s Cut making its home video debut, and the 4K UHD edition presents both versions in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible). Also included are a new audio commentary by critics Bryan Reesman and Max Evry; new interviews with cinematographer Stuart Dryburgh and production designer Guy Hendrix Dyas; The Cyber Threat, On Location Around the World, Creating Reality – three archival behind-the-scenes featurettes on the making of the film; an image gallery; a reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Doug John Miller; and an illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Andrew Graves.
Inside the Mind of Coffin Joe, a Limited Edition Blu-ray box set featuring brand new 4K restorations of all six films, arrives on November 28th. Across five decades Brazilian filmmaker José Mojica Marins wrote, directed, and starred as the outrageous Zé do Caixão (otherwise known as Coffin Joe) —a character he created in defiance of military dictatorship and various censors to become a beloved horror icon in his native country and ultimately, globally. Included is a collector’s book featuring new writing by Tim Lucas, Carlos Primati, Jerome Reuter, Amy Voorhees Searles, Kyle Anderson, and Paula Sacramento; trailers for all the films (except When the Gods Fall Asleep); reversible sleeves with new artwork by Butcher Billy; a double-sided poster with new artwork by Butcher Billy; and 12 double-sided art cards. The six discs include At Midnight I’ll Take Your Soul, This Night I’ll Possess Your Corpse/The Strange World of Coffin Joe, The Awakening of the Beast/The End of Man, When the Gods Fall Asleep/The Strange Hostel of Naked Pleasures, Hellish Flesh/Hallucinations of a Deranged Mind, and Embodiment of Evil.
And finally on November 28th, Tremors 2: Aftershocks is unleashed on Limited Edition 4K UHD and Blu-ray, featuring a new 4K restoration from the original negative approved by director S.S. Wilson. The sequel to the original surprise hit has Earl Bassett (Fred Ward) working for an oil company that has a Graboid problem. With the help of a determined scientist (Helen Shaver) and everyone’s favorite survivalist, Burt (Michael Gross), Earl sets out to solve the problem as the Graboids have evolved and are now more of a threat than ever before! Featuring a script by original Tremors writers S.S. Wilson and Brent Maddox and FX work by VFX guru Phil Tippett, Tremors 2: Aftershocks is as clever and entertaining as the original. The 4K UHD Blu-ray and Blu-ray special features include a brand new feature commentary by director/co-writer S.S. Wilson and co-producer Nancy Roberts; a brand new feature commentary by Jonathan Melville, author of Seeking Perfection: The Unofficial Guide to Tremors; Graboid Go Boom, a newly filmed interview with special effects designer Peter Chesney; Critical Need-to-Know Information, a newly filmed interview with CG supervisor Phil Tippett; The Making of Tremors 2, an on-set featurette with the cast and crew; outtakes; trailers for Tremors and Tremors 2: Aftershocks; an image gallery; an illustrated perfect bound booklet featuring new writing by Jonathan Melville on the Tremors 2 scripts that never got made, and Dave Wain & Matty Budrewicz on the history of Universal’s DTV sequel division; a double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank; a small fold-out poster featuring new Shrieker X-ray art by Matt Frank; and Limited Edition packaging featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank.
Barbarella [Limited Edition]
In the 41st century, an astronaut partakes in sexy misadventures while trying to stop a mad scientist who threatens to bring evil back to the galaxy.
Slip out of your spacesuit and into something more comfortable! It’s time to join Barbarella on a series of cosmic adventures in this Dino De Laurentiis production directed by Roger Vadim (And God Created Woman) and starring Jane Fonda as the intergalactic glamour puss created by comic book artist Jean-Claude Forest. It is the year 40,000AD. When evil scientist Durand Durand (Milo O’Shea) creates a deadly weapon with the potential to cause mass devastation, the President of Earth dispatches Barbarella (Fonda) to hunt him down. Crash-landing in an icy wilderness somewhere within the Tau Ceti planetary system, Barbarella is rescued by Mark Hand (Ugo Tognazzi, La Cage Aux Folles) and guided by the blind angel Pygar (John Phillip Law, Danger: Diabolik) to Durand’s lair in Sogo, a city of corruption and debauchery, where an encounter with the Great Tyrant Black Queen (Anita Pallenberg, Performance) and her minions throws her mission into jeopardy. With an all-star cast including David Hemmings and Marcel Marceau, and glorious retro-futuristic costumes and art design dripping with 60s psychedelia, Barbarella defined an era and has never looked better than this brand new 4K restoration, with an HDR/Dolby Vision color grade so rich it can be seen from space, loaded with never-before-seen bonus features!
Bonus Materials
4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS
Brand new 4K restoration from the original negative by Arrow Films
Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tula Lotay
Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tula Lotay
Six double-sided collector’s postcards
Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Anne Billson, Paul Gravett, Véronique Bergen and Elizabeth Castaldo Lundén, and select archival material
DISC ONE – FEATURE (4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY)
4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
Original lossless English mono audio, plus remixed Dolby Atmos surround and lossless French mono (featuring the voice of Jane Fonda)
Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
Audio commentary by film critic Tim Lucas
Alternative opening and closing credits (in 4K with Dolby Vision)
Isolated score
DISC TWO – EXTRAS (BLU-RAY)
Another Girl, Another Planet, an appreciation of Barbarella by film critic Glenn Kenny
Paul Joyce’s behind the scenes featurette, Barbarella Forever!
Love, a two-hour in-depth discussion between film and cultural historians Tim Lucas & Steve Bissette on the impact and legacy of Barbarella
Dress to Kill, a 30-minute interview with film fashion scholar Elizabeth Castaldo Lundén on Jacques Fonteray’s world-changing costume designs
Framing for Claude, an interview with camera operator Roberto Girometti
Tognazzi on Tognazzi, actor/director Ricky Tognazzi discusses the life and work of his father and Barbarella star Ugo Tognazzi
An Angel’s Body Double, actor Fabio Testi discusses his early career as a stuntman and body double for John Phillip Law on Barbarella
Dino and Barbarella, a video essay by Eugenio Ercolani on producer Dino De Laurentiis
Trailer
US TV and radio spots
Image gallery
Blackhat [Limited Edition 4k Ultra HD]
A computer hacker is released from prison to help U.S. and Chinese authorities pursue a mysterious cyber criminal in this thriller from Michael Mann.
Michael Mann (Thief, Collateral), the acclaimed auteur celebrated for his action panache and commitment to cinematic realism, turns his hand to depicting the high-stakes world of global cybercrime in Blackhat, a contemporary, ripped-from-the-headlines twist on the espionage thriller. Chris Hemsworth (The Avengers, Extraction) stars as Nick Hathaway, a gifted hacker currently serving a lengthy prison sentence. When a Hong Kong nuclear plant goes into meltdown after its security is penetrated, Chinese army cybersecurity captain Chen Dawai (Leehom Wang, Lust, Caution) offers his old college roommate a deal: help identify and apprehend the culprit in exchange for his own freedom. What follows is a frenetic, globe trotting race against time to avert disaster, fraught with hidden agendas and ever-shifting loyalties. Praised for its unusually accurate portrayal of cybersecurity, Blackhat boasts an impressive international cast, including Tang Wei (Decision to Leave), Viola Davis (The Woman King) and Yorick van Wageningen (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), and showcases one of cinema’s finest filmmakers bringing the skills he honed during a long and storied career to bear on a distinctly 21st-century phenomenon.
Bonus Materials
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentations in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of both the US and international versions of the film
- Original lossless 5.1 audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Brand new audio commentary by critics Bryan Reesman and Max Evry
- Firewall – brand new video interview with cinematographer Stuart Dryburgh
- Zero Day Threat – brand new video interview with production designer Guy Hendrix Dyas
- The Cyber Threat, On Location Around the World and Creating Reality – three archival behind-the-scenes featurettes on the making of the film
- Image gallery
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Doug John Miller
- Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Andrew Graves
Inside The Mind Of Coffin Joe [Limited Edition]
Inside the Mind of Coffin Joe is a love letter to one of the great iconoclasts of horror presented in this limited edition 6-disc box set.
Cultural icon, anti-establishment statement, sadistic lord of carnival horror! With his long fingernails, top hat and cape, Coffin Joe was the creation of Brazilian filmmaker José Mojica Marins, who wrote, directed and starred in a series of outrageous movies from 1964 to 2008. Newly restored from the best available elements and packed with extras, Inside the Mind of Coffin Joe is a love letter to one of the great iconoclasts of horror who forged his films in the face of military dictatorship and religious censorship to become Brazil’s national Boogeyman.
Bonus Materials
- LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS
- Brand new 4K restorations of all films
- High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentations
- Original lossless mono audio for all films (except Embodiment of Evil)
- English subtitles for all films
- Trailers for all films (except When the Gods Fall Asleep)
- Collector’s book featuring new writing by Tim Lucas, Carlos Primati, Jerome Reuter, Amy Voorhees Searles, Kyle Anderson, and Paula Sacramento
- Reversible sleeves with new artwork by Butcher Billy
- Double-sided poster with new artwork by Butcher Billy
- 12 double-sided artcards
- DISC 1: AT MIDNIGHT I’LL TAKE YOUR SOUL
- Commentary with José Mojica Marins, filmmaker Paulo Duarte and film scholar Carlos Primati (Portuguese with English subtitles)
- New video essay by Lindsay Hallam
- Damned: The Strange World of José Mojica Marins, documentary on Marins by André Barcinski and Ivan Finotti
- Bloody Kingdom, Marins’ first short film with director’s commentary
- Excerpts from early works by Marins
- DISC 2: THIS NIGHT I’LL POSSESS YOUR CORPSE / THE STRANGE WORLD OF COFFIN JOE
- Commentaries for both films with Marins, Paulo Duarte and Carlos Primati (Portuguese with English subtitles)
- New interview with Stephen Thrower on Marins’ influences
- New video essay by Miranda Corcoran looking Coffin Joe as horror host
- Alternative ending for The Strange World of Coffin Joe with commentary by Marins
- DISC 3: THE AWAKENING OF THE BEAST / THE END OF MAN
- Commentaries for both films with Marins, Paulo Duarte and Carlos Primati (Portuguese with English subtitles)
- New interview with Guy Adams on Marins’ esoteric aspects
- New video essay by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas on the gender politics of Marins’ films
- Alternate opening titles for The Awakening of the Beast
- DISC 4: WHEN THE GODS FALL ASLEEP / THE STRANGE HOSTEL OF NAKED PLEASURES
- New interview with Virginie Sélavy on surrealism in Marins’ work
- New interview with Jack Sargeant
- New interview with Dennison Ramalho (co-writer of Embodiment of Evil)
- Footage of Marins at the 2001 Sundance Film Festival
- A Blind Date for Coffin Joe, short film by Raymond “Coffin Ray” Castile
- DISC 5: HELLISH FLESH / HALLUCINATIONS OF A DERANGED MIND
- Commentary for Hallucinations of a Deranged Mind with Marins, editor Nilcemar Leyart, Paulo Duarte and Carlos Primati (Portuguese with English subtitles)
- New interview with Andrew Leavold on Marins’ place in 60s & 70s Marginal Cinema
- New video essay by Kat Ellinger
- DISC 6: EMBODIMENT OF EVIL
- Lossless 2.0 and 5.1 audio
- Commentary with producer Paulo Sacramento and co-screenwriter Dennison Ramalho (Portuguese with English subtitles)
- New interview with Dennison Ramalho
- Footage of Marins at the film’s premiere
- Interview in which Ramalho pays tribute to Marins
- Official Making Of and Experimental Making Of featurettes
- Multiple featurettes with commentary by Marins
Tremors 2: Aftershocks (Limited Edition)
Earl Bassett, now a washed-up ex-celebrity, is hired by a Mexican oil company to eradicate a Graboid epidemic that’s killing more people each day.
THE WORMS HAVE TURNED! Six years after Tremors first tunnelled its way into audiences’ affections, the original creative team returned for an equally edge-of-your-seat sequel that would pave the way for a long-running franchise by adding some new twists to everyone’s favorite slimy subterranean slitherers! Earl Bassett (Fred Ward)’s celebrity after defeating the Graboid attack against the town of Perfection has proved short-lived, until he’s recruited by a Mexican oil company whose workers have found more than they bargained for under the soil. With the help of a scientist (Helen Shaver) and a new sidekick (Christopher Gartin) – not to mention the return of his gun-toting survivalist pal Burt Gummer (Michael Gross) – Earl is about to learn the Graboids have evolved and are deadlier than ever! Reprising the same mix of nail-biting horror and rib-tickling humor that made the original film so beloved, Tremors 2: Aftershocks is back in a brand new 4K restoration that makes this creature feature pop like never before!
Bonus Materials
- 4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS
- New 4K restoration from the original negative by Arrow Films, approved by director S.S. Wilson
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Original lossless 2.0 and 4.0 surround audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
- Brand new feature commentary by director/co-writer S.S. Wilson and co-producer Nancy Roberts
- Brand new feature commentary by Jonathan Melville, author of Seeking Perfection: The Unofficial Guide to Tremors
- Graboid Go Boom, a newly filmed interview with special effects designer Peter Chesney
- Critical Need-to-Know Information, a newly filmed interview with CG supervisor Phil Tippett
- The Making of Tremors 2, an on-set featurette with the cast and crew
- Outtakes
- Trailers for Tremors and Tremors 2: Aftershocks
- Image gallery
- Illustrated perfect bound booklet featuring new writing by Jonathan Melville on the Tremors 2 scripts that never got made, and Dave Wain & Matty Budrewicz on the history of Universal’s DTV sequel division
- Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank
- Small fold-out poster featuring new Shrieker X-ray art by Matt Frank
- Limited Edition packaging featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank