Rabblecast 629 – 31 Movies in 31 Nights Part 4, Mischief Night Origins

*Posting Note: This episode was originally recorded on October 26th and was intended to be released a few days later. We apologize for the delay. Enjoy the show and Happy Halloween!

We are closing out the month of October with the fourth part to our 31 Movies in 31 Nights! Once again, Doug shares his list of movies for the month and we take the ride with him. Scary movies, Hollywood shenanigans, and the story behind Mischief Night!

Happy Halloween! Stay safe out there!

We are The Rabblecast!

