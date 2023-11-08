Rabblecast 630 – What Did You Do For Halloween?

Halloween has come and gone! Treats were handed out, tricks were played, and now it’s time for all the crazy lawn decorations to get put aways until the next Halloween. What did you do for Halloween?

Hernandez went out with the family and did the traditional Trick-or-Treating thing. Doug, went to a club (more on that when you listen to the episode). All in all, it was a fun time.

And, for those of you that enjoyed the month of movies. Doug shares with us his “bonus round”! Seven additional movies added to his 31 Movies in 31 Nights!

