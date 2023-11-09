Clue becomes clearer on 4K UHD in December

When the movie Clue came out in the winter of 1985, a viewer couldn’t spoil the film for 2/3rds of the audience. Why? Because the movie went out with three separate endings. You had no way of knowing which version of the film you were seeing until the very end. This random nature was the perfect ending for the classic board game adapted to a live action film. Viewers didn’t know the other two endings until the VHS cassette showed up at Videorama with all three endings attached. Now you have a chance to recreate the experience of the random ending with Clue: The Collector’s Edition arrives on 4K UHD/Blu-ray. You can once more ponder as the disc will randomly select an ending for you. The film has proven to be a cult classic over the decades thanks to an all-star cast including Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Martin Mull, Lesley Ann Warren, Colleen Camp, Lee Ving and Jane Wiedlin. Who is the real killer? You’ll have to see what the 4K UHD selects for you when it comes out in December. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:

Clue﻿

4K UHD+Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Available December 12, 2023 From Shout! Studios

A cult favorite since its release, the comedy caper Clue will make its 4K UHD debut as a two-disc Collector’s Edition 4K UHD+Blu-ray set December 12, 2023 from Shout! Studios. Featuring an all-star cast of comedy legends including Tim Curry (Rocky Horror Picture Show), Madeline Kahn (Blazing Saddles), Michael McKean (This is Spinal Tap) and Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Clue boasts a new 4K scan of the original camera negative as well as variety of new bonus features, including an interview with writer/director Jonathan Lynn, an interview with associate producer Jeffrey Chernov, and much more!

In addition to the new bonus features, the release offers viewers the option to watch the film with a random ending, or the “trilogy” ending with all three outcomes. Fans can pre-order their copies now by visiting ShoutFactory.com

Here is the murderously funny movie based on the world-famous Clue board game. And now, with this special 4K version, you can see all three surprise endings! Was it Colonel Mustard in the study with a candlestick? Miss Scarlet in the billiard room with the rope? Or was it Wadsworth the butler? Meet all the notorious suspects and discover all their foul playthings. You’ll love their dastardly doings as the bodies and the laughs pile up before your eyes.

Clue: Collector’s Edition 4K UHD Bonus Features

NEW Remastered from a 2023 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative
Three Different Surprise Endings

Remastered from a 2023 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative Three Different Surprise Endings

NEW Remastered from a 2023 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative

Remastered from a 2023 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative NEW “The Perfect Motive: Directing Clue” — interview with writer/director Jonathan Lynn

“The Perfect Motive: Directing Clue” — interview with writer/director Jonathan Lynn NEW “The Scene of the Crime: Producing Clue” — interview with associate producer Jeffrey Chernov

“The Scene of the Crime: Producing Clue” — interview with associate producer Jeffrey Chernov NEW “Not Just a Game: Scoring Clue” — Interview with film music historian Daniel Schweiger about John Morris’s score

“Not Just a Game: Scoring Clue” — Interview with film music historian Daniel Schweiger about John Morris’s score Three Different Surprise Endings

Original Trailer

About Shout! Studios

Launched in 2003, Shout! Studios is a multiplatform media company specializing in film and TV distribution, development, and production. The company has evolved with the changing entertainment landscape to excel in all forms of content distribution, including theatrical, digital streaming, broadcast and in-flight licensing, physical media, and more. Shout! Studios owns and manages a large portfolio of contemporary and classic feature films, series, animation, and documentaries. The company’s creative acquisition mandate has established it as a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including Aardman Animations, ALF, The Carol Burnett Show, Stephen J. Cannell Productions, The Johnny Carson Show, the Roger Corman New Horizons Pictures Library, GKIDS, ITV Studios, LAIKA Studios, Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson), and Sesame Street, alongside many others. Shout! Kids focuses on live-action and animated kids and family properties including anime, and the company releases genre and horror films and television shows under the Scream Factory imprint. Shout! Studios also produces, acquires, and distributes new films, and operates the acclaimed streaming service Shout! TV and its family of FAST channels. Shout! Studios is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Studios, visit ShoutStudios.com