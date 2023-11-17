Mondo New York arrives on Blu-ray in December

During the ’70s and ’80s, New York City was a thriving place for artists. They’d come from across the country and find a strange living space in Manhattan. They’d mingle, collaborate and create. Whether they be material, performance or conceptual artists, they found themselves swept into the scene. Those us that lived far away would read about their exploits and implosions in The Village Voice, Details and Interview. But it in the pre-internet world with Youtube and TikTok, we’d rarely get to see and experience what they were doing. When Mondo New York arrived at the local art house in the Spring of 1988, we got a glimpse of what was happening on the island. We got to see Joey Arias, Rick Aviles, Charlie Barnett, Joe Coleman, Phoebe Legere, Karen Finley, Lydia Lunch, Veronica Vera, Frank Moore, and Ann Magnuson (Star Trek: Picard and The Hunger). This was a essential and enjoyable dispatch from the art scene. Now after all these years, Mondo New York is coming to Blu-ray & DVD in December. Both versions will have a CD of the soundtrack to keep you in the Mondo New York State of Mind. Here’s the press release from Night Flight and MVD Rewind Collection with all the details:

MONDO NEW YORK

NIGHT FLIGHT and MVD Rewind Collection Unveil theHighly-Anticipated Collector’s Edition Blu-ray + CD / DVDwith Exclusive Interviews + Soundtrack on Vinyl

Available on December 12th

Screening and Q&A with Stuart S. Shapiro

Roxy Cinema New York – December 5th @ 9:30 PM

“Home to Outcasts, Misfits, Losers, Perverts, Lunatics, Gangsters, Pranksters, Outlaws, Neurotics, Psychotics, Maniacs, Brainiacs, Hippies, Yippes, Yuppies, Junkies, Flunkies, Monkeys, All trying to claw their way to the top of trash heap, all screaming me, me,I want my fame my fortune, my lousy 15 minutes, my what the fuck whatever it is –You want it, We Got it! It’s Mondo New York.” – Lydia Lunch, Mondo New York (Opening 1988)

Night Flight and MVD Rewind Collection are thrilled to announce the release of the Mondo New York Collector’s Edition Blu-ray DVD, a must-have addition to any film enthusiast’s collection. This special edition, produced from the original negative with remastered sound, is the first time the film has ever been released on DVD. It offers an immersive experience, taking fans deep into the iconic underground scene of 1980s New York City.

Mondo New York, created and produced by Stuart S. Shapiro and directed by Harvey Keith and Nelson Sullivan, is a captivating documentary that explores the eccentric and avant-garde culture of the city that never sleeps. From the eccentric nightlife to the quirky artists who defined an era, this film has become a cult classic, and now, fans can experience it like never before.

The Mondo New York Collector’s Edition Blu-ray DVD includes a treasure trove of exclusive bonus features, including in-depth interviews with key figures who were instrumental in shaping the New York underground scene. These interviews shed new light on the film’s creation and the vibrant personalities involved:



Stuart Shapiro, Producer and Creator: Get behind-the-scenes insights from Stuart Shapiro, the mastermind behind Mondo New York. Discover the creative process, challenges, and inspirations that brought this groundbreaking documentary to life.



Joey Arias: Join the incomparable Joey Arias, a legendary performer known for their unique style and contributions to the NYC underground scene. Explore the evolution of Arias’s career and their role in Mondo New York.



Joe Coleman: Delve into the mind of the enigmatic artist Joe Coleman, whose dark and captivating works are featured in the film. Learn about his artistic journey and how he became a central figure in the documentary.



Shannah Laumeister: Gain insight into the making of Mondo New York from Shannah Laumeister, an accomplished filmmaker in her own right. Discover her perspective on capturing the city’s eccentricities and creative spirit.

The Mondo New York Collector’s Edition Blu-ray DVD is a time capsule that promises an unforgettable journey through the performances of New York’s Underground Stars such as Joey Arias, Karen Finley, Ann Magnuson, John Sex, Joe Coleman, and Dean Johnson and many others. With pristine remastered visuals and exclusive interviews, this edition is a must-have for fans and collectors alike.

Also available is the Mondo New York: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on vinyl featuring songs from John Sex, Manitoba’s Wild Kingdom, Dean and the Weenies, Phoebe Legere, Luis Perico Ortiz and Johnny Pachecho and more.

Distributed by MVD Rewind Collection, Mondo New York will also be released in theaters by Night Flight Pictures and America Genre Film Archive.

Producer / Creator Stuart S. Shapiro writes:

“Thirty-five years have passed since I embarked on this wild cinematic journey capturing the artistic underbelly of New York City – a celebration of the unique characters and raw energy that defined a unique era of the 1980’s.

This Collector’s Edition of the Mondo New York features a new transfer from the original negative and an enhanced soundtrack. It is a tribute to the audacious spirit of New York City and the vibrant subcultures that called it home.

After years of Night Flight being my censored center of the Cult Universe, I felt it was important to take off all the creative leashes of Cable TV, and film the real underbelly of Art in New York City. Mondo New York is that time capsule of the Performance Art World of Mutant Creativity Unabashed and Uncensored.

As you journey through Mondo New York, prepare to be immersed in a timeless world of underground performance art, where the ordinary dissolves into the extraordinary, capturing a moment in time when artists, misfits, and visionaries converged to create a landscape of boundless creativity and unapologetic self-expression and push the artistic expression of what is Art as far as possible.”

