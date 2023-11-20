Rabblecast 631 – Thoughts on Thanksgiving, Marvel Studios News, and More!

What are you thankful for? With the holiday quickly approaching, we take a moment to talk about Thanksgiving and what we may or may not be thankful for. We get into some deep territory regarding our own personal lives and how those differ. Ultimately, we look at how we use the “good and the bad” in our daily lives to our advantage.

From there, we jump over to the recent news regarding Marvel Studios! A certain segment of fandom is saying it’s over for Marvel Studios. Hero fatigue is a thing and people are tired of Superhero movies! Others are taking a wait and see approach. We go over some of the different news pieces and give our thoughts and opinions. What are your thoughts regarding the recent Marvel Studio news?

We are The Rabblecast!

