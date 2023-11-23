Cult Epic’s Black Friday to Cyber Monday Sale is on

If you’ve enjoyed InsidePulse’s reviews of the Marleen Gorris, Just Jaeckin and Sylvia Kristel releases, you can now pick them up at a major discount from Cult Epics. The label also has movies by Radley Metzer and about Bettie Page. Here’s the press release from Cult Epics:

Cult Epics Only Annual Sale starts now for Black Friday until Cyber Monday Midnight PST. 

50% Off with Free US Shipping! Order as many titles as you want, and we will combine all in one shipment to you. Direct Order Link: https://mailchi.mp/cultepics/blackfriday2023

