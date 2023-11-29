How Can I Earn Money by Playing Video Games at Home?

Do you know that being a regular gamer isn’t necessarily as bad as people paint it? Many people are quick to criticize lovers of games as being ‘jobless’, but little do they know that it can be very lucrative.

So, are you a regular gamer looking to find a true purpose in gaming? Are you looking to convert that game time to money? If your answer is yes, you have come to the right place. Here, we will be considering ways in which you can earn money by playing video games at home.

We know that most people recommend casino games like live dealer games. While that is a good means, because there are reasons why you might need a live dealer action, we will be considering other ways in this article. So, read on and enjoy!

Live Streaming

Live streaming, as the name implies, means you play your games in front of an online audience. If you have an interesting and outgoing personality, you will enjoy streaming even more.

As for how to stream, there are several platforms you can use, but the two most popular are Twitch and YouTube. Once you start streaming, and you are good at it, your following will begin increasing progressively. Then, you will find that the gaming community has a lot to offer.

Once you amass a decent number of followers, there are several ways you can monetize it, like:

Getting donations from viewers

Paid subscription for special perks

Special live streams with ticket fee

Advertisement fees and commissions from affiliates

Over time, you may also receive sponsorship deals from brands who want more people to play their games.

Then, taking it to the next level, you could create your line of merchandise if fans are interested in purchasing.

Creating Guides and Walkthroughs

Do you know that those game levels you passed relatively easily are very difficult for several other gamers? It may not seem tough to you because you are good at it. But do you know there is a way to make the most of it?

Well, for those who don’t know, you could start creating guides, tutorials, and walkthroughs for other players. That way, players can watch your videos for clarity when they are stuck.

Profits from this means come through:

Subscriptions and donations from grateful viewers

Sponsorship from several gaming brands

Commissions from those who want to advertise through your videos

Video Game Playtesting

If you want something more ‘under the radar’, playtesting is for you. Usually, before developers give public access to new releases, they want everything to be perfect.

Although these developers play and test the games by themselves, it isn’t enough. Since they designed it, they could easily miss some flaws, so they employed gamers to test the games by playing them. They also use it to gauge other things like:

If the game is not too difficult

Whether the game appeals to gamers

If the user experience is great for players

Accessing that the game is not too easy or difficult

Confirming if the game features and controls work optimally

If the game has the potential for commercial success

So, you can see that playtesting is not a small job. Usually, developers could use volunteers or freelancers as testers, and they pay them good amounts since you’re more or less doing them a favor.

As a gamer looking to earn from home, you could reach out to developers interested in testing games for them. An advice from us – reach out to developers on the verge of making new releases. Also, develop a resume of your gaming endeavors for a higher chance of netting a testing job.

Enter Gaming Tournaments

If you are a gamer, you may have heard of gaming tournaments before. Well, do you know that the top players in these tournaments win hefty rewards and cash prizes? Some esports competitions are held online, while others are physical events—since your goal is to earn from home, you can enroll for the online variants.

There are several ways you can make money from gaming tournaments:

Organize tournaments and charge entry fees to players

Enter competitions yourself and compete for prizes

Game Coaching

As a video game coach, you can get clients whom you help to improve their gaming skills. You can do this by offering your subscribers custom strategies, practice drills, tips, and live play offerings. In addition, you may also provide one-on-one services, which would cost more.

Note that the higher your skill level, the higher you should charge. So far, you have the right experience and the potential to make it big as a coach.

Final Words

While gaming is viewed as casual and leisure to many, you can make the most of it. These highlighted means are some of the best ways to make money from what you love. Make it count!