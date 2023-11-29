Shaw Brother Classics Vol. 4 arrives in December

This year has been an amazing time for fans of Shaw Brothers movie. For a long while, the legendary Hong Kong studio was notorious for not wanting to release their classic action films that became worldwide sensation in the ’70s and early ’80s. They ran on American UHF stations as part of Blackbelt Theaters. But when the home video boom hit, The Shaw Brothers masterpieces were nowhere to be found (legally). Over the last few years, the company running the vault is more than eager to let fans finally see films that for many were reduced to posters and simple write ups in vintage reviews. Over the last year, Shout! Factory has been releasing boxsets of these long deserved gems. Now Shaw Brothers Classics Vol. 4 is set to arrive right before Christmas. The 12 titles were released from 1980 – 1984 which is pretty much the end of The Shaw Brothers’ theatrical experience. The studio would change gears and focus on television production for the rest of the ’80s and beyond. The titles in this boxset are Rebel Intruders, Two Champions of Shaolin, Legend of the Fox, Black Lizard, House of Traps, Masked Avengers, Sword Stained with Royal Blood, Five Element Ninjas, Shaolin Prince, Shaolin Intruders, Holy Flame of the Martial World, and Opium & The Kung Fu Master​. Here is the press release from Shout! Studios with the bonus features:

Shaw Brothers Classics Vol. 4

Latest Collection of Action Packed Kung-Fu Tales From The Legendary Studio Available December 19, 2023 from Shout! Studios

This December, get ready for more thrills, chills and kills from the legendary Shaw Brothers studio! Featuring 12 films including many available for the first time on Blu-ray in North America , the 12-disc set includes films released from 1980-1984, including: Rebel Intruders, Two Champions of Shaolin, Legend of the Fox, Black Lizard, House of Traps, Masked Avengers, Sword Stained with Royal Blood, Five Element Ninjas, Shaolin Prince, Shaolin Intruders, Holy Flame of the Martial World, and Opium & The Kung Fu Master​.

This collection of action packed kung-fu tales also includes a variety of new bonus features, including a new interview with actor Chu Ke, new interview with actor Lung Tien-Hsiang, new interview with author Leon Hunt, new audio commentary with film historian Brian Bankston, new audio commentary with author David West, a new interview with Asian history academic Professor Lars Laamann, and more! Fans can pre-order their copies now by visiting ShoutStudios.com

Shaw Brothers Classics Vol. 4 Bonus Features

THE REBEL INTRUDERS:

NEW Audio Commentary with film historian Brian Bankston

TWO CHAMPIONS OF SHAOLIN:

NEW Audio Commentary with film historian Brian Bankston

Celestial Trailer

LEGEND OF THE FOX:

Original Theatrical Trailer

Celestial Trailer

BLACK LIZARD:

NEW Audio Commentary with James Mudge, Veteran Hong Kong Film Critic at easternKicks

HOUSE OF TRAPS:

NEW Audio Commentary with David West, Critic and Author of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction To The Martial Arts Film

“A Confined Conversation” – Interview with veteran Shaw actor Chu Ke NEW “A New Generation of Gore” – Interview with academic Leon Hunt, author of Kung Fu Cult Masters

MASKED AVENGERS:

NEW Audio Commentary with film critic Ian Jane

THE SWORD STAINED WITH ROYAL BLOOD:

NEW “Royal Attraction” – Interview with veteran Shaw actor Chu Ke

Celestial Trailer

FIVE ELEMENT NINJAS:

NEW Audio Commentary with James Mudge, veteran Hong Kong film critic at easternKicks

Celestial Trailer

SHAOLIN PRINCE:

NEW Audio Commentary with film historian Brian Bankston

Celestial Trailer

SHAOLIN INTRUDERS:

NEW Audio Commentary with James Mudge, veteran Hong Kong film critic at easternKicks

Celestial Trailer

HOLY FLAME OF THE MARTIAL WORLD:

NEW Audio Commentary with James Mudge, Hong Kong film critic at easternKicks

Celestial Trailer

OPIUM AND THE KUNG-FU MASTER:

NEW Audio Commentary with film critic Ian Jane

