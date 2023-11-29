Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer hits Digital Streaming and VOD on December 5

Werner Herzog. Two words, but a man of many titles. Named one of the world’s 100 most influential people by Time, Herzog is an Academy Award®-nominated trailblazer. He is a film director, screenwriter, author, actor, and opera director best known for his unusual filmmaking process. His credits include GRIZZLY MAN, FITZCARRALDO, AGUIRRE – THE WRATH OF GOD, QUEEN OF THE DESERT, SALT AND FIRE, and more. Herzog had a 320-ton steamboat hauled over a steep hill in Peru, climbed down into volcanoes, talked to murderers on death row, cooked and ate his own shoe and once was at the end of a barrel of a gun. He walked from Munich to Paris to prevent the death of a female film critic he greatly admired and wrote a book about it. Moreover, he has lent his voice to THE SIMPSONS and appeared in blockbuster movies such as JACK REACHER and the hit series THE MANDALORIAN. It is stories such as these that have made this remarkable filmmaker a cult ﬁgure the world over. For the first time, audiences, movie enthusiasts and Herzog fans alike, are now given an exciting glimpse into the work process and everyday life of this elusive visionary man when the new documentary feature WERNER HERZOG: RADICAL DREAMER debuts December 5, 2023 in U.S. home theaters for purchase and rent digitally across all major entertainment platforms.



A captivating and insightful exploration into one of the true titans in cinemas, WERNER HERZOG: RADICAL DREAMER, written and directed by filmmaker Thomas von Steinaecker, presents a comprehensive portrait of an iconic artist of our time. This is the first and only documentary film on the legendary auteur Werner Herzog and co-produced with Oscar®-nominated and Emmy-winning production company, Spring Films and German studio, 3B-Produktion. With exclusive behind-the-scenes access into Herzog’s everyday life, rare and never-before-seen archival materials, and in-depth interviews with the man himself and celebrated collaborators, we are given an exciting glimpse into his process and personal life. The film boasts insightful interviews with Herzog collaborators and Hollywood luminaries, including Christian Bale, Lena Herzog, Nicole Kidman, Joshua Oppenheimer, Robert Pattinson, Patti Smith, Carl Weathers, Wim Wenders, and Chloé Zhao, among other notables.