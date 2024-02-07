© Inside Pulse

I’m excited that there’s going to be a film that features Leland Sklar. Who is Sklar? He’s one of the top session bassists who toured with Phil Collins and others over the decades. I encountered Leland on a night in 1984 when I had somehow volunteered to be front stage security for James Taylor at a benefit concert. Why would a scrawny kid be the placed between Sweet Baby James and a packed house of middle-aged women who swore he wrote “Fire & Rain” about him? I haven’t a clue. There was no rushing the stage so it was a pretty easy evening. The only bad part was when James Taylor’s mother tried to get backstage without a pass. That woman spent the entire show giving me a death stare. In the midst of the strangeness, I remember looking back at the stage and getting a smile and nod from Leland. His reassurance stuck with me ever since. I’ve spotted Leland on various projects since then. Now with the arrival of Immediate Family, I get to know more about Leland and other musicians he’s played with over the years. The movie was directed by Denny Tedesco. His documentary The Wrecking Crew got us to know the previous generation of session musicians. Immediate Family comes out in March on Blu-ray, DVD and other formats. Here’s the press release from Magnolia:

AUDIENCE CHOICE WINNER WOODSTOCK FILM FESTIVAL

IMMEDIATE FAMILY

Witness the Birth of the Singer-Songwriter in the 70’s Featuring Legendary Musicians Carole King, Linda Ronstadt, Stevie Nicks, Phil Collins and More When the Transportive Documentary Arrives on Blu-Ray, DVD and On Demand on March 12 from Magnolia Home Entertainment.

Synopsis

IMMEDIATE FAMILY tracks the rise and collaborations of a group of legendary session musicians Danny Kortchmar, Leland Sklar, Russ Kunkel, and Waddy Wachtel through the 1970s and onward, chronicling their illustrious partnerships and their formidable record of hit-making. Directed by Denny Tedesco, whose documentary The Wrecking Crew followed the first wave of studio musicians in the 60s, the film reveals the machinery behind the booming era of the singer-songwriter, when the talents of these four musicians were in furious demand. The foundations of their enduring friendship, formed on the road and in studios, is recalled with dynamite clarity—reminisced with fondness through intimate interviews with the guys themselves,as well as the memories of some of rock’s most iconic voices including Carole King, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Keith Richards, Don Henley, Stevie Nicks, David Crosby, Jackson Browne, Lyle Lovett, Phil Collins, and more IMMEDIATE FAMILY is a backstage tour spanning multiple eras of musical history.

Release Details

Street Date Release: March 12, 2024

Digital Availability: Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, DirecTV and more

Run Time: 102 Minutes

Rating: Not Rated

SRP: $29.98 (Blu-Ray), $26.98 (DVD)

Catalog: Blu-Ray (11810), DVD (11809)

Special Features: TBD

