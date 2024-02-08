Sesame Street Mecha Builders: The Collection transforms from Digital in March to DVD in April

Over the course of 54 seasons, the Muppets of Sesame Street have existed in various forms. Now Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby have become Mecha! The trio over the course of 26 adventures have to use their smarts to put their robot talents to tasks. All the episodes have been combined into Sesame Street Mecha Builders: The Collection. They will be available on Digital in Mach and a DVD arrives in April. Here’s the press release from Shout! Kids with all the details:

Sesame Workshop and Shout! Kids Present…

SESAME STREET MECHA BUILDERS

ARE LARGER THAN LIFE AND COMING TO DVD AND DIGITAL: OFFERING TWO WAYS TO BRING HOME MECHA ELMO, MECHA ABBY AND MECHA COOKIE!

SESAME STREET MECHA BUILDERS: THE COLLECTION

LAUNCHES ON ALL MAJOR DIGITAL PLATFORMS MARCH 12

SESAME STREET MECHA BUILDERS: THE COMPLETE SERIES ARRIVES ON DVD APRIL 9

Los Angeles, CA – Gear up! … The gang on Sesame Street is here to save the day, now as mecha pals! Join these robot versions of your favorite furry friends in Sesame Street Mecha Builders as it blasts off on digital, for rent or purchase on March 12 and on DVD April 9 from Shout! Kids and Sesame Workshop, the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street.

Sesame Street Mecha Builders: The Collection will be available to rent or purchase on digital platforms including Apple, Amazon Prime Video, GooglePlay/YouTube, Vudu and InDemand. Friends and fans of the mecha gang can also purchase over 9 hours of fun all in one Sesame Street Mecha Builders: The Complete Series DVD on Amazon.com.

Sesame Street Mecha Builders reimagines Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby as robot heroes-in-training who use their STEM superpowers to solve wacky larger-than-life problems. Animated in a dynamic 3D style, the series helps older preschoolers practice foundational critical thinking skills while laughing along with their Sesame Street friends. The series introduces children to STEM concepts like simple machines, force, and properties of matter, illustrated with help from the Mechas and their unique powers.

Across 26 episodes – each containing two complete 11-minute stories – the friends get into all kinds of silly situations, whether they’re using a wedge to split a giant banana for an ice cream statue or learning how to measure cables for a zipline through the trees.

Lively animation – provided by Toronto-based firm Guru Studios – opens imaginative possibilities like Mecha Elmo’s unlimited amount of tools, Mecha Cookie’s “Hammer Hand,” Mecha Abby’s stretchy arms, and the Mechas’ ability to go “Mecha Big” and “Mecha Tiny” to solve problems on every scale.

Currently in its 54th season, Sesame Street is the country’s longest-running children’s television program and has received more Emmy® Awards than any other show in television.

Sesame Street: Mecha Builders | Digital Trailer

