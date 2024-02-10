Rabblecast 639 – When We Buy Something, Do We Truly Own It?

*Show Note: This episode was originally recorded on January 18th.

Remember going to the store and buying your first music album? How about a movie? When was the last time you bought a new release in a brick and mortar location rather than downloading it or streaming it online?

On this episode we talk about owning the things that we buy with our hard earned money. We also go on to discuss how the subscription model has become prevalant in many areas of our lives.

We are The Rabblecast!

@Rabblecast on Twitter

Rabblecast page on Facebook

Rabblecast channel on Youtube

Rabblecast@gmail.com to send in stories, pictures, thoughts, etc.