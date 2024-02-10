PODCAST

Rabblecast 639 – When We Buy Something, Do We Truly Own It?

*Show Note: This episode was originally recorded on January 18th. 

Remember going to the store and buying your first music album? How about a movie? When was the last time you bought a new release in a brick and mortar location rather than downloading it or streaming it online?

On this episode we talk about owning the things that we buy with our hard earned money. We also go on to discuss how the subscription model has become prevalant in many areas of our lives. 

We are The Rabblecast!

@Rabblecast on Twitter

Rabblecast page on Facebook

Rabblecast channel on Youtube

Rabblecast@gmail.com to send in stories, pictures, thoughts, etc.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About Erik Hernandez

More from this author

NEVER MISS AN EPISODE, SUBSCRIBE TODAY.

Apple Spotify Stitcher Google Play

Keep Listening

[wp_show_posts id="5398873"]

[wp_show_posts id="5398877"]

Inside Pulse Reverse Logo A

TV

Movies

Games

Comics

Fights

Wrestling

Figures

Music

Sports

About

Contact

Work With Us

Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© Inside Pulse
Woman With Phone Pop Art Style Vector