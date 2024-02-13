Classic Tokusatsu Collection brings Japanese Sci-Fi to Blu-ray

Back in the ’70s before college football and basketball was wall to wall on the weekends, Saturday afternoon in many markets was the turf of the Creature Double Feature. Along with the black and white horror movies from Universal and other Hollywood studios were Japanese monster movies. Now seven of those titles have been brought together on Classic Tokusatusu Collection. This is a limited-edition release that’s only available on Shout! Studios website. They’re only making 2,500 and they’ve already sold over 600. If you want to get Invasion of the Neptune Men with Sonny Chiba, you might want to pre-order before the Febuary 27th shipping date. Here’s the information from Shout! Factory:

Description

Get ready to be transported back to the sixties to experience some of the early, eye-popping Tokusatsu films from Toei. Fiends from outer space! Amphibious gill-men from an underwater city! A superhuman mummy ready to save Earth! Sonny Chiba fighting robot-men! This stupendous box set is your ticket to the best of the colossal-est genre of them all!

DISC ONE:

PRINCE OF SPACE (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Japanese DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / B&W / 57 min.)

A mysterious hero must intervene when a nefarious presence from outer space arrives to steal a powerful new rocket fuel.

INVASION OF THE NEPTUNE MEN (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Japanese DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / B&W / 75 min.)

Sonny Chiba stars in this fantastical adventure about repelling invaders arriving from a distant planet to attack Tokyo.

DISC TWO:

WATARI THE NINJA BOY (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Japanese DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / Color / 86 min.)

When the evil leaders of two ninja clans con their members into a relentless war, only a young ninja boy can save the day.

GOLDEN NINJA (aka THE GOLDEN BAT) (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Japanese DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / B&W / 73 min.)

An evil alien threatens Earth, and a group of scientists travel to Atlantis to awaken a superhuman mummy defender in this thriller starring Sonny Chiba!

DISC THREE:

DRAGON SHOWDOWN (aka THE MAGIC SERPENT) (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Japanese DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / Color / 85 min.)

A young prince must summon all his powers to take back a throne stolen from his family by a treacherous murderer!

NINJA SCOPE (1080p High-Definition (1.33:1) / Japanese DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / Color/B&W / 52 min.)

Powerful ninjas and otherworldly creatures inhabit this adventure of Watari, a young ninja boy in feudal Japan.

DISC FOUR: BONUS FILM

TERROR BENEATH THE SEA (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.78:1) / English Dubbed DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / Color / 79 min.)

Sonny Chiba stars in this tale about a group of surface dwellers who happen upon an underwater city ruled by a mad scientist and his amphibious servants.