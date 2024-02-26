Mystery Science Theater 3000’s Season 13 at the Gizmoplex comes to Blu-ray & DVD

In the not too distant past Mystery Science Theater 3000 decided to go indie and create their own streaming site: the Gizmoplex. After they raised the funding online, they were able to create 13 new episodes and an additional 13 short films. After being on the site for a while, you can now get them on Blu-ray and DVD. Mystery Science Theater 3000 Season 13: Gizmoplex Collector’s Edition is out now on Shout! Studio’s online store. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:

In the not-too-distant future, MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 is BACK … AGAIN!

This time, Kinga Forrester (Felicia Day) and lovable hench-oaf Max (Patton Oswalt) have a new plan to expand their experiment: The Gizmoplex! But one test subject won’t be enough … so join Jonah Heston (Jonah Ray), newcomer Emily Connor (Emily Marsh), and returning test subject, Joel Robinson (series creator Joel Hodgson), as they confront thirteen of the cheesiest movies – and thirteen of the cheesiest short films – the Mads could find. Along with their robot companions, Tom Servo (Baron Vaughn, Conor McGiffin), Crow T. Robot (Hampton Yount, Kelsey Ann Brady), and GPC (Rebecca Hanson, Yvonne Freese), can these hapless victims band together to escape their fate?

Find out in MST3K SEASON 13: THE GIZMOPLEX!

Bonus Features for Blu-ray

Gizmoblip Sketches

Featured Interviews

Madvertisements

Q&A With The Cast

Year-End Review Revue

Kickstarter Video